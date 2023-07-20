Reading FC are looking to make significant changes in this transfer window now that their EFL transfer embargo has been lifted.

The Royals are preparing for life in England’s third tier under the guidance of ex-Southampton boss Ruben Selles.

The club has made two additions so far this summer, and they have been Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs, both on free transfers.

It is likely Selles is going to want more signings through the door as they look to make an instant return to the Championship.

That does seem the case, as Reading are said to be in talks with Manchester United over the signing of Charlie Savage, as reported by The Sun.

What is Charlie Savage’s situation at Manchester United?

The 20-year-old is obviously known for being the son of ex-footballer Robbie Savage, a player who made several Premier League appearances in his career.

But Charlie is trying to make his own way in football and has done so by making his way through the academy at Man United.

Savage has been at the club since a very young age, coming from the youth sides, the under-18s, and now the under-23s.

The midfielder has been a consistent presence in the United academy, playing 26 times for the under-18s and 43 times for the under-23s. Savage has scored three goals in each age group, as well as grabbing numerous assists along the way.

Savage got his first taste of regular first-team football last season, as he spent the second half of the campaign on loan at League One side Forest Green Rovers. He played 15 times for the club and managed one goal.

The midfielder returned to Old Trafford this summer, with his future up in the air. In the last couple of seasons, Savage has featured in many of Man United’s pre-season games and has done so this season as well, as he played 45 minutes against Leeds United and was named captain.

However, he missed yesterday’s game against Olympique Lyon and isn’t in United’s squad for the tour to the USA.

Savage is contracted at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025 after recently signing a new deal.

Which teams are interested in Charlie Savage?

It was recently reported by Football Insider, that Wigan Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday, and Swansea City are all interested in Savage.

The report stated that all three teams had registered their interest in the 20-year-old and were looking into a loan deal as well as a permanent one.

However, it now seems as though Reading FC have jumped ahead in the race as they have entered talks with Man United over a permanent purchase of the midfielder.

The Sun also states, that Cardiff City and Rotherham United are also keen on Savage, as well as Reading’s League One rivals Portsmouth.

Would Reading FC be a good move for Charlie Savage?

It seems Savage is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer, and a permanent deal seems on the cards, so it is now a question of finding the best club for him to continue his development.

All these interested clubs are good platforms for the player to continue playing and developing; it is just making sure that wherever he goes, he plays and doesn’t let his career stall and fade away.

But for Reading, adding Savage to their midfield could be a very good idea, as he’s composed and very tidy on the ball, a real asset to have in League One.