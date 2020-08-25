Reading FC line up move for European coach as Mark Bowen’s potential replacement

Serbian coach Aleksandar Stanojevic is believed to be a contender for the Reading FC job ahead of the 2020/21 season according to The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

Serbian coach Aleksandar Stanojevic will be contender for the #ReadingFC manager's job with Mark Bowen returning to director of football role — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 25, 2020

It comes after Berkshire Live revealed that Mark Bowen is set to become the club’s Director of Football, much to the surprise of the club’s supporters.

Reading have previously announced that the club’s Chief Executive Nigel Howe has left his role, with Dayong Pang being appointed as his successor.

Bowen was appointed as Reading’s manager in October 2019, and guided the club to a 14th-place finish in the Championship, in what was an improvement on previous seasons.

But it seems as though the club’s owners have plans to move him on as manager, with a replacement seemingly being lined up in the near future.

Reading are due to get their new league campaign under way against Derby County on the opening day of the season, in what will be a tricky test for the Royals.

The Verdict:

This would not be a good move for Reading.

They shouldn’t even be looking at moving Bowen into another role, as he’s not done much wrong since taking charge of the Royals back in October 2019.

Stanojevic hasn’t exactly got the best record in the jobs he has had, so this would be a very risky move, especially when he doesn’t have any experience of managing in English football.

There are much better and safer options out there, and this would be a worrying move for Reading, who already have well-documented financial problems to deal with.