The sorry story of Reading FC took another turn on Saturday afternoon when supporters finally got onto the pitch to protest about the ownership of Dai Yongge.

The Chinese businessman has led the Royals to 16 points worth of deductions since November 2021 thanks to his overspending and then non-payment of wages and taxes over the last two years, and they are now struggling to survive in League One - both in the relegation battle and in general.

And the Reading fans took to the pitch against Port Vale on Saturday in the first half to let their voices be heard, ultimately getting the game abandoned which seemingly had the full support of the Valiants faithful who were attending in Berkshire as well.

Absent owner Yongge is set to be punished further with the EFL confirming that he has been fined further amounts for failing to deposit 125 per cent of Reading's monthly wage bill into an account as proof of funding, leaving players and staff in limbo once more, whilst also stating that they will work with all relevant parties to make a sale happen.

Madejski criticises Yongge and urges him to sell Reading FC

One man who has this week spoken out on the situation that Reading find themselves in is former owner and chairman Sir John Madejski.

Madejski became the club chairman in 1990 and mostly paid for the then-Madejski Stadium - now named the Select Car Leasing Stadium - which opened eight years after his arrival.

The businessman eventually guided the Royals to the Premier League in 2006 for the very first time, and nearly six years later he would sell up to a consortium led by young Russian tycoon Anton Zingarevich.

Five years later, with Madejski as an honourary life president by this point, Yongge arrived and despite the mass amount of money spent in his first few years at the club, they are now in complete and utter financial disrepair, with a takeover needed now more than ever.

And Madejski has taken to the media to condemn Yongge's actions and urged him to sell the club as soon as possible if he is going to continue to refuse to put funds in.

“I am absolutely heartbroken at the way that Reading FC has developed or not developed, I have total sympathy of every fan out there, everyone who works for Reading Football Club," Madejski told talkSPORT on Monday.

“The tyranny that is being unleashed on the club as we speak is not fair, it’s not right.

"The thing I can’t get my head round is that Mr Dai allegedly lives in a £100millon house next door to the King, to Buckingham Palace.

“If he can have a £100million house, one would assume, rightly or wrongly, that he should be able to do the husbandry at Reading and look after the club to his best abilities.

“He may want to sell the club but unless he looks after the club, he isn’t going to have anything to sell.

“Getting us deducted 16 points. The whole thing is a travesty, it absolutely breaks my heart.

“I spent many years of my life getting Reading Football Club into a nice position, along with lots of others on that journey.

“It’s a total slap in the face, it’s a kick in the stomach. If he wants to sell the club, he should fund it properly and we might be able to get out of this division.”

Despite being held in high regard by Reading FC supporters still, Madejski has not been in contact with Yongge or tried to make contact to try and influence him to sell the club as soon as he can for the good of the fans.

“Not knowing if the wages will be paid at the end of the month is tyranny, it’s cruel," Madejski continued.

“I’ve only met him once in passing at the play-offs against Huddersfield at Wembley. I’ve never had any communication. I think he just felt, ‘well I own the club now, move on, he’s history.’

“Don’t forget that he’s put £260million into the club, but that’s all wasted money.

"He’s built a state of the art training ground, but what’s the point when you’re in the first division (League One)? The whole thing is immensely sad.

“Like fans, we are all helpless so it’s frustrating and sad.”