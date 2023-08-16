Reading are looking to further strengthen following an underwhelming start to their League One campaign. Copenhagen forward Paul Mukairu and Swansea City defender Brandon Cooper are on the Royals’ radar. Meanwhile, former Chelsea man Ben Elliot has announced by the club.

The Berkshire outfit have endured a tricky start to their first season back in the third tier. On the opening day, they fell to a narrow defeat at home to Peterborough, before being scalped by Port Vale on their first away trip.

An emphatic win against Championship side Millwall in the Carabao Cup lifted spirits slightly, which continued as Ruben Selles’ side finally registered three points on Tuesday. They beat Cheltenham Town, thanks to a Will Ferry own goal, but it was new boy Charlie Savage who impressed.

Son of Robbie, Savage signed from Manchester United on a permanent deal in the summer. The likes of Harlee Dean, Lewis Wing, Harvey Knibbs and David Button have also joined the club, but Reading’s business is far from done.

Paul Mukairu linked with Reading switch

Versatile forward Paul Mukairu has been linked with a season-long loan move to Reading, according to Football Insider.

Senior appearances have been sparce, with the Nigerian failing to register a start for Copenhagen last season. He was instead introduced from the bench regularly, getting a chance against Manchester City in both of the Danish side’s Champions League ties against the Cityzens.

Bolddk have added even more fuel to this saga, explaining that Copenhagen boss Jacob Neestrup has confirmed that Mukairu will leave the club. Unfortunately, the destination was not specified.

Mukairu can play anywhere across the frontline, and if given the opportunity, the 23-year-old could flourish under Selles.

Reading enter race for Brandon Cooper

Interest has spiked in Swansea City defender Brandon Cooper, with a number of clubs, including Reading, fighting for his signature according to Darren Witcoop.

The 23-year-old plays as a centre half and spent the latter part of last season on loan at relegated Forest Green Rovers.

He came through the Welsh side’s academy and made seven senior appearances in between loan spells at Yeovil Town, Newport County and Swindon Town.

Cooper has struggled for a consistent run of games due to injury, but his ability would be up to the standard of most in league one, making him a solid acquisition if Reading can get the deal over the line.

Chelsea star confirmed

Yesterday, Reading confirmed the capture of young Chelsea prospect Ben Elliot. The 20-year-old was announced by the club, before their game against Cheltenham.

He journeyed through the Blues’ academy, playing alongside Jamal Musiala and Tino Livramento, and faced senior opposition when the U21s faced Exeter City in the 21/22 edition of the Papa John’s Trophy.

He also has a senior international cap to his name. Elliot pledged his allegiance to Cameroon earlier this year, and was called up to the squad in April.

The youngster is destined for greatness, and is sure to do great things in blue and white.