Reading will be hoping to announce a takeover as quickly as possible.

With no additions coming in this summer due to their ownership situation and numerous areas needing to be addressed before their opening day clash against Birmingham City next month, the Dai Yongge era needs to end this month.

It's currently unclear when a takeover will be announced, but according to The Telegraph, it could be wrapped up within the next week, which would be a major boost for the Royals.

Not only do they need to make signings, but they also need to address the futures of some of their current first-teamers, including Dean Bouzanis and Harlee Dean.

Bouzanis probably needs to be offloaded, with the Royals currently having five goalkeeper options, and Dean probably needs a fresh start following a disastrous first campaign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

However, the latter's exit surely won't be sanctioned unless a replacement is signed and until a sale happens, the chances of anyone coming in are almost zero.

Reading eyeing Dom Ballard reunion

The Royals are targeting a return for Southampton striker Dom Ballard, according to Wokingham.Today.

Ballard was an important player for the Berkshire side until he sustained a serious injury in November that kept him out of action for the rest of the season.

He will be frustrated that he never had the opportunity to fully showcase what a talent he is.

Ballard struggled at times during his stay, but he scored five goals in 12 appearances, a decent record for a player that didn't always shine in Berkshire.

Dom Ballard's 2023/24 loan spell at Reading (All competitions) Appearances 12 Goals 5 Assists 2

He could have the opportunity to come back to the SCL Stadium though, even though the player is also thought to be attracting Championship interest.

With the club's lack of left-wing options in mind, and with the club also requiring more strikers, Ballard could play a very important role during the 2024/25 campaign if he returns to his former loan club.

Joe Jacobson set to become Reading FC's new CEO

According to the Reading Chronicle, former Wycombe Wanderers left-back Joe Jacobson will be appointed the Royals' new CEO when a takeover goes through.

The 37-year-old knows prospective Royals owner Rob Couhig very well, with the latter previously the owner of the Chairboys.

His lack of experience in the boardroom may come as a concern for some fans, but he's a footballing figure who could be a real asset behind the scenes, with the former defender knowing League One like the back of his hand.

The former Wales youth international has accompanied Couhig on visits to the training ground and the SCL Stadium - and looks set to take on a key role - with the CEO position up for grabs.

He would be replacing Dayong Pang if he came in - and many Reading fans would view Jacobson as a major upgrade - with Pang becoming a very unpopular figure in Berkshire.

Dave Kitson's claim amid Reading FC ownership situation

Former Royal Dave Kitson has claimed that no one would hold it against some of the club's star players if they were to seek moves away from the SCL Stadium, amid takeover uncertainty.

He told BBC Radio Berkshire (quotes transcribed by the Reading Chronicle): "It’s an incredibly loyal player that would stay in a situation where they’ve got an offer elsewhere and a chance to secure a future for the next three or four years.

"It would be great for us - they would be an immediate legend - but the reality is we know how hard it has been for people. Footballers like security and the family like security as well.

"We hope they stay; the ownership gets sorted out and leaves those players to believe that there is a future for them and their families at Reading and they get some security. But you couldn’t hold it against them if a better offer comes in and we don’t know what the financial situation is really like at the club.

"We know it’s not great, but we don’t know exactly what it is - if a decent offer comes in it is going to be considered."

Fans will be desperate to see the likes of Lewis Wing, Femi Azeez, Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs stay put.