Reading have taken youngster Joe Strawn on trial, according to Alan Nixon.

The Royals are currently restricted to bringing in free agents and loanees for the foreseeable future, reducing the number of players they can bring in before the deadline at the start of next month.

At this stage, the Berkshire side are still arguably in need of five or six additions, with a left-back, defensive midfielder, two wingers and two strikers probably required at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

They have under three weeks to bring all of these additions in - but the positive for them is the fact they still have five loan spots they can use up and many young players at Premier League and Championship clubs are likely to be available.

Although the first team has to be the priority at this stage, the Berkshire side are also looking to the future and that has been proved with some youngsters arriving on a permanent basis in recent months.

Reading's youth recruitment

Tinvonge Rushesha (21) was taken on trial and played in a handful of games before he was tied down to a contract, with the player being released by Swansea City earlier this summer but being picked up by the Royals.

Tyler Bindon (18), an American centre-back, has also joined the club and along with Rushesha, he could be a key part of Reading's U23 side in the Premier League 2 division this term.

Strawn, who is a midfielder, has been released by Blackpool despite the fact he only put pen to paper on a professional contract last year.

The Seasiders had an opportunity to extend his deal by a further 12 months but they opted against doing so in the end and the Royals now look set to give him an opportunity to shine.

You would imagine Strawn would play for the U23s during the early stages of his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium - and may be battling it out with the likes of Michael Craig and Jay Senga for a starting spot under Noel Hunt.

Should Reading sign Joe Strawn?

Some would argue that the Berkshire outfit need to focus on bringing in additions for the first team - but they can do this and take a closer look at Strawn at the same time.

The ex-Seasider is only 19 at this stage and if he impresses in training, the Royals should definitely be looking to offer him a one-year deal.

Having an extension option like Neil Critchley’s side had would also be wise because if he proves to be a real asset, they won’t want to lose the youngster for free.

If the Royals can develop some young players and sell them on for a handsome profit, that could allow them to trade freely in the transfer market in the future because they will have a better chance of abiding by the EFL’s financial rules.

Transfer restrictions have hampered the Royals in recent seasons, so recruiting youngsters like Strawn who could become great first-team assets and be sold on will be extremely valuable for Ruben Selles’ side.

He wouldn’t be on an expensive wage anyway so if this potential move doesn’t work out, then it’s not the end of the world for the Royals.