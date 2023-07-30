Highlights Reading manager Ruben Selles wants to sign Tivonge Rushesha, who has been on trial with the club during pre-season.

Rushesha, who previously played for Swansea City, has a very limited amount of first-team experience due to injuries.

The Royals may struggle to sign the player at this stage due to their transfer embargo.

Reading manager Ruben Selles has confirmed to journalist Ji-Min Lee that he would like to sign trialist Tivonge Rushesha.

The midfielder has been on trial with the Royals for a decent chunk of pre-season - and played against former club Swansea City yesterday in their 4-0 home defeat at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Selles' side are in desperate need of more additions before the season starts, with only four coming through the door so far and Amadou Mbengue signing a new contract to extend his stay in Berkshire.

Who is Tivonge Rushesha?

The 21-year-old was previously tipped to become an important part of the Swans' first team but two cruciate ligament injuries were probably key to his downfall in the end.

With the player spending a long period of time on the sidelines, he didn't have the opportunity to impress former boss Russell Martin and it may not have come as a surprise to many Swansea fans when it was revealed earlier this summer that he would be released on the expiration of his contract.

In the end, Rushesha made just one competitive appearance for the Swans' first team, even though he was in and around the senior squad for a chunk of his stay in South Wales.

One thing that has boosted his CV is the fact he has played at a youth international level for Wales, something that may have alerted the Royals' Head of Football Operations and fellow Welshman Mark Bowen when the Berkshire outfit were on the prowl for potential trialists.

Do Reading need more midfield additions?

At the moment, the Royals are limited in what they can offer Rushesha due to their transfer embargo, which could last until January 2025.

Once they pay off their HMRC debt, they will be able to offer the midfielder a more attractive financial package and he's certainly a player Selles should be looking to get through the door, because the club have a very limited number of midfield options at their disposal.

Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage may have joined, but they still need more depth with Ovie Ejaria not back in action yet and the likes of Jay Senga and Michael Craig still very inexperienced.

Would Tivonge Rushesha be a good signing for Reading?

Considering his lack of experience, he would probably be a good squad option rather than a regular starter at this stage.

And considering Rushesha's lack of game time at Swansea, he may be willing to take a bit-part role at the SCL Stadium at this point, so this is a potential move that could benefit all parties.

The fact he has already suffered two major injuries at such a young age is a slight concern and this is why the Royals shouldn't be looking to offer him too much.

But Krystian Bielik managed to have a reasonably solid campaign at Birmingham City last term after sustaining multiple serious injuries at former club Derby County - and that should give the Royals hope if they did sign the 21-year-old.

They can't be offering him a big contract though, both in terms of length and the amount they pay him.