Highlights Reading are open to selling centre back Tom Holmes before the transfer window closes.

The Royals are looking to raise funds amid their recent financial difficulties.

Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Luton Town have previously shown interest in Holmes.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the 23-year-old has previously attracted interest from two current Premier League clubs.

What is Holmes' situation at Reading?

Holmes came through the academy ranks with the Royals, and signed his first professional contract with the club in the summer of 2017.

After a loan spell in Belgium with KSV Roeselare during the 2019/20 campaign, the centre back has become a regular feature for the Royals' first-team.

In total, Holmes has now made 119 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring one goal in that time, and earning himself the position of vice-captain last season.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Holmes' contract with the club, securing his future at The Select Car Leasing Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

But despite that, it seems as though Holmes could now potentially be on the move before the summer transfer window closes, in little over two week's time.

What is Reading's current transfer stance on Holmes?

According to this latest update, Reading are now willing to listen to offer for Holmes in the current transfer market.

The Royals have endured significant financial problems of late, causing them to receive points deductions in each of the last three seasons.

That contributed to them being relegated from the Championship to League One at the end of the previous campaign, and they have since had to deal with transfer embargoes and a winding up petition from HMRC over the course of this summer.

As a result, it is now thought that Holmes is seen as a valuable asset by the club, who they could sell in order to raise some important funds going forward.

A potential opportunity for Nottingham Forest and Luton

It is claimed that several clubs have already been alerted to Holmes' potential availability in the current window.

Meanwhile, it is said that Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Luton Town both have bids rejected for Holmes last summer, before the Royals changed their stance on the defender this year.

It now remains to be seen if either of those two sides will be among those who look to take advantage of this change in situation for Holmes at Reading.

A summer of outgoings for the Royals

Amid those financial issues, there have already been plenty of players released by Reading since the end of last season.

Liam Moore, Scott Dann, Lucas Joao, Junior Hoilett, Shane Long, Yakou Meite, Naby Sarr, George Puscas and Tom Ince are among those to have departed the club.

After suffering back to back defeats in their opening two League One games of the season against Peterborough and Port Vale, Reading picked up their first league win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Cheltenham on Tuesday.

That is something they will now look to build on over the weekend, when they host in form Stevenage at The Select Car Leasing Stadium.