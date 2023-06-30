Reading are monitoring Liverpool's Harvey Blair and Norwich City's Abu Kamara ahead of potential loan approaches, according to former Berkshire Live journalist Jonathan Low.

The Royals are yet to make their first signing of the summer transfer window despite the fact they need to rebuild following the departure of their former loanees and several other first-teamers.

Harvey Knibbs is reportedly closing in on a move and Theo Walcott has been spotted at the club's training ground - but they need to get moving sooner rather than later to give themselves the best chance of being ready for the 2023/24 campaign.

Not only will they need to utilise the free agent market to minimise costs - but they will also need to use the loan market as well Blair and Kamara could potentially come in on loan deals.

Who is Harvey Blair?

The 19-year-old, who has been with Liverpool for quite a few years now, can operate on the wing or centrally and has already appeared for the senior team.

However, he hasn't got a huge amount of first-team experience under his belt and could potentially leave Anfield temporarily, with Aberdeen and Portsmouth two other sides believed to be interested in bringing him in.

Who is Abu Kamara?

Recording 13 goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances last term, that's an impressive record and you feel the striker would be an excellent signing in League One.

Like Blair, Kamara is also versatile as a player who's able to play up top and on the wing too.

But he was limited to just three Championship appearances for Norwich last term - and could definitely benefit from spending time out on loan.

Would Harvey Blair and Abu Kamara be good signings for Reading?

It does feel as though the Royals could benefit from having attacking threats out wide and although Nesta Guinness-Walker can be an asset in the final third, they could benefit from having wingers at their disposal.

This is why Blair could be a good signing, with the 19-year-old scoring regularly for the Reds in the past couple of seasons. Making the step up to U23s football, he has adapted reasonably well and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him thrive at a senior level too.

Walcott may come in, but more than one winger will be needed if Ruben Selles wants to operate with advanced wide players.

Kamara would also be an excellent addition because Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and Shane Long have departed, leaving the Royals with very few options up top.

The Norwich man could be a real asset in the third tier - and would have no shortage of motivation to do well.