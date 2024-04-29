Highlights Tom Holmes issued a farewell message to Reading fans following a lengthy spell with the club.

Yakou Meite and Junior Hoilett commented on his social media post.

Tom McIntyre, who came through the Royals' academy with Holmes, also sent a message.

Tom Holmes posted an emotional video and message on Instagram yesterday, as he said farewell to Reading following a long spell at the club.

Holmes joined the academy as a youngster and although it took some time for him to make a meaningful breakthrough at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, not becoming a first-team regular until the 2020/21 campaign, he managed to keep his place in the senior squad after that.

Given the chance to thrive at right-back under Veljko Paunovic, it wasn't too long before he was moved to his natural position in central defence.

Making a fairly good impression during the 2020/21 season, he endured mixed 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns, being relegated during the latter campaign.

He started this term in central defence alongside Tom McIntyre, but his involvement has been limited this term due to injury worries and the fact others have been ahead of him in the pecking order, including Tyler Bindon and Amadou Mbengue.

Tom Holmes' senior appearances at Reading FC [All competitions] During the 2023/24 campaign 16 During his entire time at Reading 133

Nelson Abbey was also ahead of him in the pecking order during the first half of the campaign, but Abbey was sold to Olympiacos in January and Holmes was also sold during the same window, with the defender signing for Luton Town but being loaned back to the Royals for the remainder of the season.

Junior Hoilett and Yakou Meite react as Tom Holmes sends farewell message to Reading FC

Failing to appear that much for the Berkshire outfit this term, it was unclear whether he was going to come off the bench against Blackpool on the final day of the season last Saturday, but he replaced Bindon late on and was given the captain's armband.

After the full-time whistle, following a 3-2 win against the Seasiders, Holmes bid an emotional farewell to supporters at the SCL Stadium.

And yesterday, the defender posted on Instagram, writing: "Every good thing always has to come to an end and yesterday was that for me.

"Yesterday opitomised what this great club is all about. Togetherness, family and hard work both on the pitch and off the pitch. It was reflective of the club that I joined when I first sat in the stands as a little 5 year old falling in love with the game for the first time and I really hope everyone involved can continue to pull together to make the club the force it really can be.

"16 years through the highs and lows my journey at Reading has had everything you can imagine. Despite all the trials and tribulations involved with being at the club the main thing myself and my family that we will forever be grateful for is the way they shaped me into the person I am today.

"Everyone that I’ve met along the journey I just want to use this as a chance to say thank you for being a part of it and making it as special as it was for me. From 1 to 133 [appearances] the sense of pride pulling on the royal blue never faded and for that I always made sure to represent Reading with the pride and commitment the shirt deserves.

"My chapter has come to an end with the club, as is the nature of it all, but I will never stop supporting the club and I’m sure I’ll see you all at some point in Club 1871 down the line, but until then...

"Tommy Holmes [is blue and white]."

Plenty of current and past players in Berkshire responded to this post to respond to the defender, who was clearly a much-loved figure by both fans and teammates

Junior Hoilett, who left the Royals on the expiration of his contract last term, put three love heart emojis in response to the post.

And Yakou Meite, who also left last year following a successful seven-year spell at the club, wrote: "Good luck my bro ❤️"

The player he was perhaps most associated with during his time at the club was Tom McIntyre, with both having the same first name, playing in central defence with each other and both graduating through the same academy.

McIntyre was another player who responded, writing: "Unreal mate. Should be so proud of all you’ve done at the club 💙🙌🏽"

Tom Holmes had the perfect ending to his Reading FC spell

Holmes will have been grateful to his side for the fact the Royals were able to end his time at the SCL Stadium with a win.

The Royals did concede towards the end, but they managed to hold on for a 3-2 victory in the end and this allowed the supporters to go home happy.

If Holmes had gone mid-season, it wouldn't have felt right for both him and the fans, so the fact he was able to see the club survive before his move to Kenilworth Road was a real boost.

He hasn't always been successful in Berkshire, but the fans gave him an excellent reception on what was an enjoyable afternoon for the Royals.

And because he ended his time at the club on a positive note, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the defender return at some point.