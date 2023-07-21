Highlights Reading are now in the race to sign free agent midfielder Lewis Wing, as they look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season in League One.

The Royals may be restricted to the free agent and loan markets for the time being, but they have reportedly secured a permanent deal for Manchester United's Charlie Savage.

Wing's move to QPR seemed likely, as he would have had the opportunity to reunite with his former manager Gareth Ainsworth, but Reading's interest could complicate the transfer.

Reading are now in the race for free agent midfielder Lewis Wing, according to an update from Pete O'Rourke.

The Royals are in need of strengthening their squad considerably before they start their first campaign back in League One - and will be limited in what they can spend this summer regardless of whether they can pay fees or not.

Although they are no longer operating under a business plan, an agreed budget will need to be adhered to and as of Monday, the Royals were still unable to pay transfer fees for players.

That may restrict them to utilising the free agent and loan markets for the time being, although a permanent deal has reportedly been struck for Manchester United's Charlie Savage, who is under contract at Old Trafford.

Who were previously looking set to sign Lewis Wing?

It was reported earlier this week that Wing was set for a move to Loftus Road and this is a switch that made sense for both parties.

Firstly, the midfielder would have had the opportunity to make the step back up to the Championship and this is ideal for the player following his season in League One with Wycombe Wanderers.

Recording nine goals and five assists in 44 league appearances for the Chairboys during the 2022/23 campaign, he showed that he can make the step back up and he could have been an asset for a QPR side that are crying out for more attacking firepower.

The player would have had the opportunity to link back up with his former manager Gareth Ainsworth too - but the Royals' entrance into the race could potentially complicate a move now.

Do Reading need Lewis Wing?

Ruben Selles' side are short of midfield options and this is why they could benefit from having Wing at their disposal.

The one good thing for the Berkshire outfit is the fact Amadou Mbengue has signed a new two-year deal, which could either allow Selles to pay the Senegalese defender or Sam Hutchinson in midfield.

If the Royals start with a back four next season, they won't need Tom Holmes, McIntyre, Mbengue, Hutchinson, Jeriel Dorsett and current trialist Harlee Dean all in defence.

But even if one of Hutchinson or Mbengue play in a more advanced role, they are still lacking midfield options with Ovie Ejaria not guaranteed to make an impact next term and Jay Senga still very young at this stage.

Would Lewis Wing be a good signing for Reading?

Wing's time at Sheffield Wednesday didn't work out for the best - but he was a real asset for Wycombe and could thrive at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

He probably wouldn't need to relocate considering Reading and Wycombe aren't far away from each other - and that could allow him to settle in reasonably quickly at the Berkshire club.

Following such a good season with the Chairboys, he won't be short of confidence and that can only benefit the Royals, who will be keen to make the best possible start to the campaign under Selles.

His goalscoring contributions could make a real difference and on a free transfer, he could end up being one of the signings of the summer in the EFL if Selles' side manage to pull this deal off.

This could also be a good move for the player - because the Royals could have a very capable squad by the time the summer window closes.