Reading are interested in bringing centre-back Craig Cathcart to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, according to reporter Darren Witcoop.

The Northern Ireland international was released on the expiration of his contract at Watford and would be a suitable addition for the Royals as a free agent.

However, they could face competition from Ipswich Town for the defender, with the latter likely to have the advantage in this race following their promotion to the Championship and the Royals' relegation to League One.

The Tractor Boys may already have some excellent centre-back options at their disposal, but they released Richard Keogh this summer and may want a replacement because of this. With the experience Cathcart has, he could be a good head to have in the dressing room.

Reading's centre-back situation

The Royals need signings in most positions - and their central defence is one that could benefit from a fresh face because their defensive record has been poor in the past couple of seasons.

Naby Sarr has made the move to Al-Markhiya after activating a relegation clause - and Scott Dann and Liam Moore have both been released following the end of their contracts in Berkshire.

Amadou Mbengue, meanwhile, has been offered a new contract but is yet to put pen to paper and with that, the Royals find themselves slightly short of senior options at the back.

Although Sam Hutchinson is a good option to have when fit, he isn't exactly reliable and spent much of last season on the sidelines.

Would Craig Cathcart be a good signing for Reading?

The Hornets' defender has a decent amount of experience and could be an excellent addition in the third tier.

Ideally though, the Berkshire outfit should be looking to recruit younger players who have the potential to grow and be sold on for a decent amount.

Unfortunately, the club have probably missed out on a few targets already due to their slow start to the summer and that's why they may be limited in the players they can bring in.

That's a massive shame because this could be a crucial transfer window for the Royals, who have the chance to rebuild and could enjoy a bright future if they can get their recruitment right.

Cathcart could be a good signing - but the Berkshire side can't afford to have too many old players in their squad as they look to build for the long term.