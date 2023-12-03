Highlights Reading FC is currently facing financial turmoil, with unpaid bills and partial wages for staff members.

Potential players leaving the club in January include Nesta Guinness-Walker, Tom Holmes, Harlee Dean, Tyler Bindon, Caylan Vickers, Nelson Abbey, and Ovie Ejaria.

Reading FC should prioritize signing a winger in the January transfer window to strengthen their squad, as the wings have been a weak area this season.

Reading are currently a club in real turmoil.

An HMRC bill hasn't been paid on time again and non-playing members of staff have only received a portion of their wages for November, less than a month before Christmas.

This is unacceptable and it's clear that a new owner needs to come in to protect the future of the club, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they manage to bring in a player or two during the January transfer window if they can offload some of their current first-teamers.

Who could leave Reading FC in January?

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Nesta Guinness-Walker leave the club considering the likes of Jeriel Dorsett and Matty Carson can operate at left-back.

He generated interest in the summer - and some teams may decide to pursue him when the winter window opens.

Tom Holmes is another player who could potentially be on his way out of the club considering the lack of game time he's had this season - and the Royals may feel they have a chance of selling him for a decent amount with his contract expiring in 2025.

And Harlee Dean hasn't won as much game time as he would have wanted, so he's another player the Berkshire outfit could be open to selling.

Tyler Bindon, on the other end of the scale, has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Ruben Selles but has attracted interest from Arsenal, along with Caylan Vickers. Nelson Abbey will no doubt attract interest following some excellent performances this term.

The problem for some players is the fact they haven't had many chances to impress and put themselves in the shop window.

Ovie Ejaria fits into that category - but the Royals will probably want to offload him.

Lewis Wing and Sam Smith have been two of the club's best players when fit and it wouldn't be a surprise if clubs put in bids for the duo.

What should be Reading FC's transfer priority following Dom Ballard's injury setback?

Dom Ballard looked to be an excellent signing from Southampton and was a much-needed addition with Smith out injured.

He eventually moved to a wider role when Smith returned with the England youth international starting on the left-hand side against Wycombe Wanderers.

He broke his patella tendon in the first half though - and that injury will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Although some may argue that a striker should come in as a replacement in January, Selles' side only operate with one up top now and both Smith and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan can play in that role.

If one of them sustain an injury, Vickers, Azeez, Harvey Knibbs, Jayden Wareham and Basil Tuma can all play up front in a front two.

Related Exciting signs from Reading FC summer signing can spark survival mission: View Lewis Wing has been exceptional in recent games and could be key if the Royals want to remain afloat in League One.

A 3-5-2 system could work.

This season, the wings have been an area of real weakness and that's a shame because they can be a threat there.

Knibbs is clearly stronger in the middle though and Vickers isn't in favour at the moment, so they only have a limited number of options out wide.

One of those options is Azeez, who is excellent when in form, but consistency has been a major issue for him.

With this in mind, they should be looking to bring in a winger during the January window if they can, and they could use the loan market if Ballard returns to St Mary's.