Reading FC have suffered yet another off-field blow as it has been revealed by the Reading Chronicle that the club's staff are not set to be paid in full.

Players and staff have been due their November wages this week, and with the non-payment of the club's tax bill to HMRC, it was thought that owner Dai Yongge was prioritising wages instead.

However, this is proving not to be the case as the staff of the club have been informed that they will only receive a 'portion' of their expected monthly salary as the funding is yet to arrive to pay in full.

It is yet another troublesome and worrying situation at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and the latest in a long string of financial misdemeanours that have been committed by the Far East ownership of the club.

What have Reading FC told their staff amid wages blow?

The Reading Chronicle have published a letter sent to all staff by CEO Dayong Pang, who confirms that the club have not received the funding from Yongge that was anticipated.

"I regret to inform you that we have not yet received the necessary funding to enable the full payment of wages in its entirety to all employees and casual workers for November 2023," Pang writes.

"As CEO, I have made the decision that all employees and casual workers will receive a portion of their wages today, and the remainder to be delayed.

"I am aiming to satisfy all the wages in full at the earliest possible opportunity."

And it has now been revealed by the Chronicle's James Earnshaw that staff will receive the remainder of their wages on Tuesday, which is presumably when Yongge's funding will be arriving into the club's bank account.

Have Reading FC's players been paid?

In a startling revelation though, it has been revealed by the same source that all Reading players have been paid in full in order to avoid any more on-pitch sanctions from the EFL, as if they had not been paid then it could have triggered yet another points deduction for the Royals and head coach Ruben Selles.

It has however meant that Reading's players, some who will be paid handsomely even for League One's standards, will take home their monthly salaries whilst lower-paid staff have to wait for theirs for another five days in the run-up to Christmas.

Back in August, Reading were deducted a point from their League One tally after failing to pay the wages of players and staff on time and in full on three separate occasions last season.

The EFL also handed the Royals a further suspended three-point deduction, which would end up being triggered if Yongge did not deposit 125 per cent of the forecasted wage bill for September into a separate bank account within the required time-frame.

Yongge failed to do this and therefore, Selles' side were hit with another three-point deduction, making it a total of 16 points deducted for the club throughout the Chinese businessman's time as owner - they look to have stopped more from being taken off but what happens next remains to be seen.