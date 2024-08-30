Reading FC have released a statement to explain that the complex nature of the deal is the reason for the ongoing delay to their proposed takeover by former Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig.

It has been a turbulent few years for the Royals on and off the pitch, with supporters protesting against unpopular current owner Dai Yongge on a number of occasions.

Despite suffering a six-point deduction, Reading comfortably avoided relegation from League One last season, but while there were hopes that they could kick on this term under the guidance of manager Ruben Selles, it has been a frustrating summer transfer window amid the lengthy takeover delay.

Much of the transfer activity at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this summer has been focused on outgoings, with three players leaving the club, including star winger Femi Azeez, who scored nine goals and registered nine assists in 52 games last season.

Reading summer departures Player To Loan/Permanent Jokull Andresson Ungmennafelagid Afturelding Loan Dean Bouzanis Stevenage Loan Femi Azeez Millwall Permanent

Selles admitted on Thursday that he was "not happy" after being told the club would not be able to sign a replacement for Azeez, but the Royals were eventually able to bring in one new player on deadline day, with Chem Campbell joining on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It has been a mixed start to the season for Reading, with one win, one draw and one defeat from their opening three league games, and they are back in action when they host Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Amid frustration that Couhig's takeover was not completed before the end of the transfer window, Reading released a statement updating supporters on the situation on Friday night, admitting that the complexities of the deal have caused the delay.

"Reading Football Club would like to provide an update on the proposed takeover of the club," Reading said in a statement on the club's official website.

"Over several months the owner and potential purchaser, alongside the EFL, have been working extensively on ensuring the completion of the deal – with the prospective owner cleared by the governing body to take over the club.

"All parties had hoped to have the takeover completed ahead of the transfer window deadline this evening, however the complexities of the deal have prevented this from happening.

"The takeover has involved the transfer of multiple properties, both physical and intellectual. In addition to these assets in question, the stakeholders involved are located across 14 time zones worldwide, with multiple local laws and legislation needing to be abided by.

"In regards to potential signings this window, discussions remain ongoing, with staff members at the club working tirelessly to strengthen the playing squad before this evening’s 11pm deadline."

However, it seems that the prospective takeover by Couhig is still close to being finalised after the EFL gave approval to the deal, and the American businessman has regularly attended Reading games this season, as well as meeting Selles, the players and the club's staff.

Reading takeover situation must be resolved soon

While the latest update does not suggest that a deal is imminent, there is no reason for Reading supporters to be concerned that the takeover by Couhig will not be completed.

Couhig seemingly remains committed to purchasing the club, and he will be in attendance for the game against Charlton on Saturday, which suggests that everything is heading in the right direction.

While some Royals supporters may have reservations about Couhig given the fact he attempted to buy the Bearwood Park training ground during his time at Wycombe, he has proven he is a more than competent owner, and he would be a safe pair of hands to take the club forward after Yongge's disastrous tenure.

Selles will have been pleased to get the signing of Campbell sealed before the deadline, but his squad remains incredibly thin, underlining the need for the takeover to be concluded before the January transfer window.