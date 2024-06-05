Highlights Exclusive talks for Reading FC sale have expired, but negotiations continue with potential buyers to acquire the club.

Reading have revealed that a period of exclusivity with a preferred bidder has expired, but they remain in talks with the party, and others, over a deal to buy the club.

It has been a hectic few years for the Berkshire outfit, who battled to stay in League One this season under the guidance of Ruben Selles.

League One table - 2023/24 Position Club P GD Pts 15th Bristol Rovers 46 -16 57 16th Charlton Athletic 46 -1 53 17th Reading 46 -2 53 18th Cambridge United 46 -22 48 19th Shrewsbury Town 46 -32 48

However, recent seasons have been impacted by off-field issues, as a points deduction contributed to their relegation from the Championship.

Selles’ side were deducted six points in the campaign just finished as they managed to avoid falling into the fourth tier.

Reading FC takeover latest

For the fans, the end result has been clear - they want Dai Yongge to sell the club as soon as possible, with many protests taking place throughout the season.

And, it had looked as though they could get their way, as it was revealed back in March that a group from North America had entered a period of exclusivity as they looked to finalise a deal for the Royals.

Since then, it’s been a waiting game for Reading fans, who have been eagerly anticipating updates, as they obviously hoped it would go through ahead of the summer window.

But, in a fresh update, the club announced on their official site that the group involved have not been able to reach an agreement just yet, but they explained that discussions are ongoing, along with other potential buyers.

“On 26th March the Club announced it had entered into a letter of intent with a potential purchaser. This exclusivity period has now expired but dialogue remains open with this group, as well as new bidders, with the aim of completing a sale at the earliest opportunity.

“Mr Dai remains committed to the complete sale of Reading Football Club and its associated assets. The Club appreciates the patience from our staff and supporters through this protracted process, and aim to communicate substantive developments when appropriate.”

Reading need a quick resolution

This is not the news that Reading fans wanted, as they’re just desperate for Yongge to leave the club, and this has put things back.

Nevertheless, it’s not all bad news, and we know that any takeover is a complicated process as there’s so many details that need to be covered, with these things taking time.

The one positive outcome of it all is that talks remain underway, and the update claims that Yongge is still determined to sell, which had been questioned in the past. Plus, they state that more interested parties could come to the table.

The uncertainty is also not beneficial to Selles and the team, but this has been going on for so long that they’re probably used to it by now, and the boss deserves huge credit for how he has handled himself in such a difficult period.

Now, all Reading fans can do is wait for more news to come out, and they will be hoping for a positive development over the coming weeks. To their credit, the club are sharing updates, but the Yongge reign is going to last a bit longer than they would’ve hoped.