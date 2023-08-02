Reading continue to be dogged with problems as their relegation from the Championship to League One continues to see new lows.

The Royals were relegated last season after their six-point deduction for breaching EFL business plans moved them below Cardiff - made even more agonising by the fact that had they conformed to the EFL's regulations, the Bluebirds would have gone down by a single point instead.

But as the season draws ever closer, the Berkshire-based club have had another scare after being put under a fresh transfer embargo at the end of the month. However, club chiefs have looked to alleviate fears by offering supporters an update on their situation - with the side adamant they have paid their wages in full ahead of the season start.

What does the statement from Reading read?

Posted on the club's website, a statement from the Royals read: "Reading Football Club can confirm that it is currently in the process of seeking investment to provide significant financial support to the business.

"Our owner, Mr Dai Yongge, remains fully committed to the club and both he and Chief Executive Dayong Pang have been extremely active in recent weeks in trying to establish a sustainable source of financial backing for the football club going forward.

"Despite ongoing complex cashflow constraints – related in part to the intense and protracted effects of the global pandemic which continue to impact business in China – the full wage bill has been satisfied for both players and staff at the end of the month and a late payment to HMRC – which temporarily placed the club back under a strict embargo at the end of last week – is due to be personally resolved by Mr Dai in the coming days.

"The day-to-day processes at both Bearwood Park and the Select Car Leasing Stadium remain challenging though, so Mr Dai and Dayong Pang are striving to secure external investment which will offer substantial assistance to the operations of the club in its immediate future. Details relating to investment in Reading Football Club will remain confidential and non-disclosure agreements will be in place while due diligence processes are in progress.

"There will be no further comment from anyone at Reading Football Club on this matter at present. When further developments arise, we will endeavour to communicate openly and honestly to our supporters. We sincerely appreciate our fans’ patience and ongoing support throughout our recent challenges. The new football season begins at home against Peterborough United on Saturday 5 August and we trust that the manager, his staff and the players can count on your support from the stands as we look to get our League One campaign off to a winning start on home soil."

What does this mean for the future of the club?

Evidently, the club are aiming to source external funds in order to help them with their financial situation.

Arguably the most worrying part of the statement is that the owners have named the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic as the reasons for their financial downfall. With the club being placed under a transfer embargo, the two don't go well hand-in-hand, and whilst the club remain adamant they have paid their wages up to date, the embargo itself means that they will go into the season with just 15 first-team players - not ideal ahead of a gruelling campaign in which injuries and suspensions will at some point take their toll.

Much like the situations that happened with Burnley, Sheffield United and Huddersfield last season, the confirmation and submission of their accounts to HMRC would see that lifted, though if that fails to be resolved, the club face a trecherous season.