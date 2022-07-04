Reading FC interested in transfer swoop for Celtic player

Championship outfit Reading are tracking outcasted Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli this summer ahead of a potential transfer swoop, according to reporter Courtney Friday.

The Royals are once again restricted this summer to just free transfers and loan deals – something they’ve had to deal with since last summer following their breach of financial rules.

So far this summer, manager Paul Ince has been able to add Joe Lumley on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough, as well as the permanent additions of Sutton United stopper Dean Bouzanis and his son, Tom Ince, on a three-year deal.

And amid a flurry of trialists being looked over, including Connor Wickham and Massimo Luongo, Bolingoli could arrive as a loan signing, having fallen out of favour at the Scottish Premiership champions.

The Belgian left-sider joined the Hoops in 2019 from Rapid Vienna, but has featured just 17 times in Scotland’s top flight.

Bolingoli has since had loan spells as Istanbul Basaksehir and Russian outfit FC Ufa, although he did not feature in a single match for the latter.

With one year remaining on his contract at Celtic Park, Bolingoli could either have his contract terminated, allowing him to pursue a permanent deal with the Royals, or he could potentially arrive at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on loan.

The Verdict

With last season’s loanee Baba Rahman set to be of interest to other clubs this summer, Reading may benefit from seeking alternative individuals at left-back.

They appear to have done so with Bolingoli, who at 27 years of age should be hitting his peak years now.

He has had a lack of game-time recently though, especially during last season, where he played just twice for Celtic, his last appearance coming in October.

That means if Reading do sign Bolignoli, then he will be arriving with a real lack of match fitness, but that is something that would have to be worked on if they’re keen to secure his services.