Reading FC in three-way transfer tussle with Stoke and Middlesbrough for 25-year-old

Reading FC are in talks with Josh Laurent over a potential move to the Madejski Stadium, but they are facing competition from Stoke City and Middlesbrough for the soon-to-be free agent.

Laurent has been on the books at Shrewsbury since 2018, with the 25-year-old making 93 appearances and scoring eight goals across all competitions.

However, he’s out of contract this summer and looks like he will be on the move into the Championship.

According to Courtney Friday on Twitter, Reading are amongst the clubs in talks with the midfielder, with the Royals looking to source a replacement for John Swift, who looks like he will be departing the Madejski Stadium.

Told #readingfc are locked in talks with #salop midfielder Josh Laurent. Been on the radar for some time and is out of contract this summer. Stoke and Boro trying to get him too. Makes sense with Swift likely to go. — Courtney Friday (@ChronCourtney) July 20, 2020

There’s other interest from the Championship, however, with Stoke and Middlesbrough in the mix sign Laurent ahead of the 2020/21 season.

All three of Reading, Stoke and Boro should still be in the Championship next season; Reading are 15th ahead of the final day, whilst Stoke are three points adrift of them in 17th.

For Boro, they hover two points clear of the bottom-three, but Neil Warnock’s side are relatively comfortable, with others battling below them.

Laurent and Shrewsbury finished 15th in the League One table when the season was curtailed.

The Verdict

Laurent is a decent option for the clubs in the Championship this summer, with the market looking set to be a tough one.

Reading, Stoke and Boro all need fresh faces as they build for 2020/21 and the 25-year-old could be a good option for all three.

He’s got enough about him to compete at this level and, with the right coaching, can still improve as he heads into his peak.

It’s definitely a deal that ticks a lot of boxes, which is why you see so many teams interested.

Thoughts? Let us know!