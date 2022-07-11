Reading FC in pole position to recruit 24-year-old amid interest from League One sides

Championship side Reading have entered talks to recruit former Barnsley striker Victor Adeboyejo, according to an update from Berkshire Live.

The 24-year-old failed to make a meaningful impact for the Tykes last term, recording three goals in 26 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit as they couldn’t keep themselves afloat in the second tier.

Many of these displays came from the bench, with the Nigerian spending much of his time behind the likes of Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow in the pecking order, also plying his trade on the wing during some of the season.

With this failure to get in and amongst the goals on a regular basis, a decision was taken to release the forward on the expiration of his contract at Oakwell this summer, even with Woodrow and Morris both moving on to Luton Town since then.

The Berkshire side, meanwhile, have failed to recruit a new forward this summer despite needing more depth in this department with the club unable to recruit a replacement for Andy Carroll in January.

Although Lucas Joao looks likely to remain at the Select Car Leasing Stadium at this stage, there is still uncertainty over George Puscas’ future after he was sent on loan to Serie B club Pisa during the January transfer window earlier this year.

Adeboyejo could be a potential option for the Royals if they secure a breakthrough in talks for his services, though a number of League One sides including Portsmouth are interested in luring him to the third tier. The second-tier side are thought to be in pole position to land him at this stage though.

The Verdict:

Able to play both up front and on the wing, the 24-year-old could potentially be a useful option with the Berkshire outfit in need of depth in several areas.

However, his goalscoring record over the years hasn’t been that impressive and this is why he will probably play a minor role for the Royals next season if he did arrive at the club.

Arguably, he hasn’t done enough to earn a move back to the second tier yet but if the opportunity is there, it’s one he should be looking to take with both hands as he looks to assert himself as a solid player at that level.

Some would argue that he would benefit from dropping down a tier and improving his record in front of goal before potentially moving back up, something that may benefit him in the long term, but the opportunity to play in the second tier once more may be tempting.

From the Royals’ point of view, they would probably prefer to have former favourite Shane Long who has plied his trade in the Premier League in recent years – but they may not be able to win this race considering they are restricted in what they can offer players during the 2022/23 campaign.