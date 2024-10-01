Reading FC are in new takeover talks following the collapse of Rob Couhig's attempts to wrestle control of the Royals from Dai Yongge - but the new person involved just so happens to be an associate of the disgraced Chinese businessman.

According to a report from Matt Hughes of iNews, Benny Kwong is the latest individual to try and become the new custodian at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Perhaps to the horror of Royals supporters though, Kwong is reported to be an associate of their current owner Yongge, who is seemingly becoming increasingly difficult to deal with - despite the fact that former Reading chief executive Nigel Howe - who is assisting Dai in his search for the next owner of the club - claims that he still wants to move the Berkshire outfit on.

Who is Benny Kwong?

Little is known about Kwong in general, but iNews claim that the Chinese businessman - a fellow countryman of Yongge - is 65 years of age and a business associate of the current Reading owner.

He is the managing director of a Hong Kong-based company called Blue River Holdings, which distributes gas across China and is also involved in property investments, whilst he was also the member of the board of a company called Tai United Holdings - a medical investment service - until he resigned two years ago.

Coincidentially, current Reading chief executive Dayong Pang was on the board of Tai United Holdings at the very same time and remains to this day, which is another link that Kwong has to the Royals.

There was a lot of promise when it looked as though ex-Wycombe chairman Couhig was set to take over at the SCL Stadium, but the deal collapsed - owing to Yongge failing to complete the transaction, as per The Guardian.

Reading fans have now had several false dawns over the years in regards to takeover deals, and it increasingly looks like a deal is becoming harder and harder to strike with the elusive Yongge.

And now it has emerged that the latest person to enter the fray in the form of Kwong is a Yongge associate, it will no doubt ramp the protests from supporters up.

Of course, the EFL may not approve of the deal should talks progress, but none of this news will be deemed as positive from a fan standpoint at Reading FC.