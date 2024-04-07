After a troubling season off the pitch for Reading, there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

It was announced last month that Reading’s owner, Dai Yongge, has signed a letter of intent with a potential purchaser.

With the club now hopefully being saved, with the princess not being completed until next month at the earliest, the focus is now solely on the pitch.

The Royals have been one of the better teams in League One in 2024, and it has seen them start to steer themselves away from the relegation zone.

Whilst survival is not guaranteed, Royals fans must be optimistic for next season under Ruben Selles. But there are a large number of players in the first team whose contracts are expiring.

Here we take a look at all nine players who are leaving in the summer, as it stands.

Reading FC players expiring contracts 2024 Player Year joined Tivonge Rushesha 2023 Jayden Wareham 2023 Kelvin Abrefa - Nesta Guinness-Walker 2022 Sam Hutchinson 2022 Clinton Mola 2023 Jeriel Dorsett - Joel Pereira 2023 Femi Azeez -

Tivonge Rushesha

Rushesha joined last summer after leaving Swansea City.

Appearances have come few and far between, signing mainly as a squad player, with Zimbabwe international regularly being seen on the bench.

Jayden Wareham

The striker joined the club last summer after he left Chelsea, having spent half of last season on loan with Leyton Orient in League Two.

Wareham has been limited to few substitute appearances for the Royals' first team, but the 20-year-old has been prolific for the U21s.

Kelvin Abrefa

The right-back has come through the academy at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, having made his debut for the club two seasons ago.

This season he has been, like Wareham and Rusesha, a backup player, and has been seen regularly appearing off the bench as of late.

Nesta Guinness-Walker

Guinness-Walker has been at the club since the summer of 2022 when he joined from AFC Wimbledon.

After being one of Reading’s best players last season in the Championship, this season he was frozen out by Selles, which led to him joining Stevenage on loan for the rest of the season in January.

Sam Hutchinson

Hutchinson has also been at the club since the summer of 2022, joining from Sheffield Wednesday.

He has had a very injury-hit time with the Royals, being limited to 12 appearances last season, and only just coming back to the match-day squad recently after getting himself injured in December.

Clinton Mola

The left-back joined the club on deadline day in the summer after having his contract terminated at German side Stuttgart.

After a very poor season on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers in the last campaign, he struggled when he first moved to Berkshire.

But as the season has gone on, he has gone from strength to strength and has become a very dependable and versatile option.

Jeriel Dorsett

Dorsett is another player who has come through the Royals’ academy and spent last season on loan with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

This season he has been playing as a left-back despite naturally being a centre-back, and has proved himself to be a very solid option at back.

Joel Pereira

Pereira joined the club in September after his contract expired at Dutch side RKC Waalwijk, where he was a backup keeper.

Having spent the majority of the season as backup to David Button, Pereira has now come into the side and has put in some brilliant performances, and it looks like he will retain the no.1 spot for the rest of the season.

Femi Azeez

Arguably one of Reading’s best players this season, Azeez has shown this season the potential that Reading fans knew he had all along.

Adding goals and assists to his game, the Reading academy graduate has caused numerous problems for League One defences down the right-hand side, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up in the summer.

He had interest from Championship side Plymouth Argyle in January, and they may go back in for him again.