Reading FC hit with frustrating injury blow ahead of festive schedule

Michael Olise scored an 89th-minute winner as Reading claimed three crucial points against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon, although their victory came at a cost.

Reading needed a response following their surprise midweek setback against Birmingham City, and although the Royals managed just two shots on target at Loftus Road – one of those proved decisive as 18-year-old Olise continued his excellent campaign with a wonderful late strike.

However, having seen Omar Richards limp off during the first-half in West London, manager Veljko Paunovic then revealed that striker’s Luca Joao and Yakou Meite have both been ruled out for the remainder of the year after both suffered injuries in the midweek defeat to the Blues.

“In the collision against Birmingham he [Omar Richards] received multiple injuries,” Paunovic told Berkshire Live. “One is his ribs, the other is not a head injury but the impact and the most difficult is his knee.”

“It’s going to take longer than we all wanted and we’ll have to wait until January to see how he is. This month he won’t be available.”

“[Lucas] Joao’s injury is a soft tissue injury. We are looking at three to four weeks to have him back.”

The report from Berkshire Live also confirmed that Andy Yiadom, Felipe Araruna and George Puscas are all expected to be ruled out until 2021.

Reading are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on league-leaders Norwich City, in what is certain to be a tough test for Paunovic’s side without some of his key players.

The Verdict

Whilst Reading proved they can still win matches without both Joao and Meite, the absence of the attacking duo cannot be underplayed.

Having see the pair score more than 60 percent of the Royals’ goals this season, Paunovic is going to need the likes of Sam Baldock and Sone Aluko to step up in their absence, or the league table might look a lot worse for the Berkshire outfit – especially with games to come against Brentford, Norwich and Swansea City before the end of 2020.