Just when Reading FC supporters thought that a new leaf had been turned over in the last week or so, they have been hit with a familiar blow which threatens to scupper their plans ahead of the 2023-24 League One season.

Their owner Dai Yongge at times hasn't been afraid to put his hand in his pocket to spend money since his arrival at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in 2017, but his overspending has caused issued for the Royals in recent years.

The club reported a mammoth loss of £146 million over five years with Yongge at the helm, breaching the EFL's financial regulations by a large margin and it led to sanctions and transfer restrictions in recent times.

And a failure to keep up with a business plan agreed with the EFL earlier in the year meant that six points were taken off Reading's Championship tally for last season - effectively relegating them to League One.

The misery continued earlier in the summer when it was revealed that the club had been charged with late and non-payment of player wages on multiple occasions, as well as not paying the relevant taxes to HMRC.

In late June, a winding up petition was served by HMRC over the unpaid taxes and with the club already under a transfer embargo, the future looked bleak - they settled the debt though in mid-July and were allowed to start signing players again, with Sam Smith, Harvey Knibbs, Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage already arriving for new head coach Ruben Selles.

However, the good mood has not lasted for long as yet another off-field misdemeanour has come to light.

According to a report from the Reading Chronicle, the Royals hierarchy have once again failed to pay their tax bill on time to HMRC.

And because of that, they are once again under a transfer embargo, meaning Selles cannot continue to strengthen his squad ahead of their first match of the season on August 5 against Peterborough at the SCL Stadium.

The EFL are yet to officially announce that Reading are under restrictions again via their Embargo Reporting Service, but the Chronicle suggests that the bill is a 'significant' and they are still due in court on August 7 in regards to the last bill they missed but eventually paid.

And should the earlier mentioned charges against the club's owner Yongge in relation to unpaid wages be proven, then Reading will be deducted points from their League One tally perhaps before a ball is even kicked, which will be a major blow to Selles and his squad.

What next for Reading?

It is imperative that the tax bill is settled quickly in order for Selles to keep on building his team ahead of the new campaign.

He is still short in multiple areas of the pitch and this latest setback is no help whatsoever.

It looked as though with signings such as Wing and Savage last week that Yongge was prepared to back Selles and his transfer team, and if he's going to continue to do that then he must keep paying HMRC or the same issues will keen on coming back.