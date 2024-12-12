Reading suffered a big blow last week, when it was revealed that Ruben Selles would be making the move to Hull City.

Considering what Selles has been through with the Royals, many fans were hoping that the Spanish coach would stay loyal to the cause, having done so throughout his tenure at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

But he made the move away from Berkshire to link up with the Tigers - and few Royals fans could blame him - considering the turmoil that the club has been in during his time there.

His departure comes as a blow, considering the Berkshire side have made an excellent start to the season and are currently in the top six.

League One (1st-6th) Team P GD Pts 1 Wycombe Wanderers 18 18 40 2 Wrexham 19 17 40 3 Birmingham City 17 16 39 4 Huddersfield Town 18 12 35 5 Stockport County 19 12 33 6 Reading 18 5 31 (Table correct as of November 12th, 2024)

Plenty of players, including Harvey Knibbs and Ben Elliott, have developed well under Selles, but the Royals now need to look to a new era.

Reading FC appoint Noel Hunt

Shortly after Selles' departure, it was confirmed that U21s boss Noel Hunt was going to take the top job permanently, something that came as a surprise to some people.

A lot of fans would have expected him to be appointed caretaker boss, but he has been given the role on a permanent basis, and he faces some challenges in his quest to keep the Berkshire outfit at the right end of the League One table.

On paper, the Royals have a decent starting lineup, but some of their starters are currently playing out of position.

And on top of this, they don't have much squad depth, which could come to punish them during the second half of the season if sales are made in January and injuries start to creep in.

They already have the likes of captain Andy Yiadom, Kelvin Abrefa and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan out of action, but with a takeover yet to be completed at the SCL Stadium, the chances of them bringing in many additions next month appear slim.

That will provide Hunt with a real challenge, as well as the fact that Selles' coaches James Oliver-Pearce and Tobias Loveland have joined the former Royals boss at the MKM Stadium.

Clearly, Hunt faces a considerable challenge, but it's one that he may be relishing in Berkshire.

Noel Hunt has the potential to do well at Reading FC

The former player made a fairly respectable start to his time as permanent boss, securing a 1-1 draw away at top-of-the-table side Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

He was also on the cusp of guiding his young nine-man Royals to the next round of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday afternoon, but a last-minute equaliser and a penalty shootout loss against Walsall was a cruel blow.

Hunt can't really be judged by that result though, considering he put out a young side and had a two-man disadvantage during the latter stages of the game following David Button and Ashqar Ahmed's red cards.

He will now be hoping to get some wins on the board - and he has the potential to do so.

Having been U21s boss, he already knows quite a lot of the first team and is used to working with young players, so he could settle into this role fairly quickly.

Hunt is also a Royals legend, having represented the club during a fairly successful period, winning promotion with the Berkshire side in 2012.

He's a well-respected figure at the SCL Stadium and the players will have warmed to him already. And when times get tough, fans may give him extra time and be willing to show him a little more patience.

Whether he can make the step up to senior management remains to be seen, but he has the potential to fight against adversity and produce decent results. Everyone will be praying that he can be a success.