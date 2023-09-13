Highlights Reading has been hit with a fresh points deduction for off-field issues, further complicating their season.

The club previously had a point taken off for owner Dai Yongge's failure to pay players in the previous season.

This time, Reading failed to deposit the required money into a designated account as per their agreed business plan, resulting in a three-point penalty.

The off-field saga at Reading continues to rumble on, and they have now been penalised with a fresh points deduction.

The Royals had a point taken off them over a week after the 2023-24 League One season even started for a previous misdemanour from owner Dai Yongge in which he had failed to pay the club's players on time and in full in the 2022-23 season.

And now, the club have been handed yet another sanction - this time for failing to deposit the required money into a designated account in line with the ruling of an independent commission last month.

The commission has handed Reading a three-point penalty, which has now been confirmed by the club, which has put Ruben Selles' side on two points going into this weekend's fixtures, dropping them one spot from 20th position to 21st, with Wigan Athletic leapfrogging them on goal difference.

Why have Reading been deducted three points from their League One tally?

Unlike the deduction last month for failure to pay wages on time and in full, Reading's second sanction of the season comes thanks to their failure to adhere to the rules of what the independent commission has asked them to do to prove the ownership has enough funds to pay staff and players.

Much like Wigan had to do under their previous ownership, Yongge - as per the club's official website - has had to submit an amount of money equal to 125 per cent of the club's monthly wage bill into a separate account as means of proving he has the funds to pay the players and staff in full.

Yongge's latest deadline for this was September 12, but the date came and went without the Chinese businessman putting in the required funds.

When deducted a point last month for the late payment of wages, Reading were also handed a suspended three-point deduction which would come into effect if Yongge and the club failed to play their employees on time, or if they failed to adhere to the business plan set out with the EFL.

And the latter reason is why Reading have now been punished, with the Berkshire outfit now sitting in the relegation zone of League One.

What next for Reading FC?

If this keeps happening to Reading then there could be a very grave future for the club.

Yongge is supposedly trying to secure external funding and investors for the club in order to push them back to the next level, but nothing has been forthcoming so far and that is why they have received a further deduction.

It is through no fault of Ruben Selles, who was appointed over the summer as head coach, and you have to wonder if he knew what he was getting into with this particular job.

The Spaniard was allowed to make some good signings in the last few months, as well as being able to keep some star players, but when things like this happen it makes you fear for their future - it cannot be allowed to happen again either if the Royals don't want to be battling relegation.