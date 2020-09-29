Reading FC forward linked with summer departure

Reading forward Marc McNulty has emerged as a transfer target for Scottish side Dundee United according to The Courier.

McNulty has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in the Reading squad, since arriving at the Madejski Stadium back in 2018 from Coventry City.

He has made two appearances in total for the Royals this term, but hasn’t made a league appearance for the Berkshire-based side this season under the management of Veljko Paunović.

It seems as though McNulty’s days with Reading could be numbered, with Paunović having stronger options available to him, with the likes of Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and George Puscas all likely to be ahead of the Scotsman in the pecking order.

McNulty spent last year’s campaign on loan with both Sunderland and Scottish side Hibernian, and will surely be eager to have his future resolved in the near future.

Dundee United are sat sixth in the Scottish top-flight, and are clearly keen to add depth and competition to their attacking options before the transfer window closes in October.

Reading are currently sat second in the Championship table, but are level on points with league-leaders Bristol City after three wins from their opening three matches.

Reading are set to return to action this weekend, when they host Watford, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Royals, as they look to keep their winning streak going in the Championship.

The Verdict:

Surely they’ll accept any offer for him.

It seems as though Reading will have to move some players on to trim the wage bill before signing anymore players in the summer transfer window.

McNulty isn’t going to be anywhere near their starting XI this season, so it would make sense if they were to move him on in the near future.

It’s a move that would make sense for all parties involved if he went to Dundee United.