Reading FC first-teamer issues claim following QPR loss

Reading centre-back Tom Holmes believes a draw would have been a fair result on Friday night as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Queens Park Rangers, speaking to his side’s media team.

The Royals failed to perform like they did against Huddersfield Town and Norwich City, with a few players enduring a poor evening at Loftus Road.

They took the lead on the half-hour mark when Lucas Joao was taken down in the penalty area, with Andy Carroll converting the spot kick to set the Berkshire outfit on course for a successful night in the English capital.

However, they conceded the equaliser just three minutes later with Lyndon Dykes getting ahead of Holmes to head the ball past Joe Lumley – and the hosts won a penalty of their own late on.

This was tucked away by Dykes for his brace – and left the Royals pointless as they travelled back to Berkshire empty-handed. Although Paul Ince’s side improved in the second half, they didn’t show the best version of themselves on the night and that proved to be costly in the end.

However, Holmes believed they deserved a point from the tie as he spoke to the Berkshire side’s media team after the match.

He said: “It was disappointing, I didn’t think they threatened too much, other than their goal, in the first half.

“Then in the second half if they didn’t get the penalty, I didn’t see them scoring and a draw would have been a fair reflection.”

The Verdict:

The hosts deserved the points on the night with Ilias Chair proving to be a constant threat for Michael Beale’s side – and his energy was key to their well-earned victory.

Not only did they defend reasonably well when they had to – but they also had a couple of decent chances in the second half to score before they eventually managed to find their winner – with Lumley pulling off three great saves.

One of those saves was in the first half with the visitors lucky not to concede early on – and they were also fortunate not to concede a penalty with Sam Hutchinson clearly handling the ball.

Quite frankly, Ince’s side just weren’t good enough on the night but that’s understandable considering the fact they’ve had three games in a short space of time and don’t have a huge amount of depth.

With a full week of training under their belt, they could be a much more formidable force next weekend against a West Bromwich Albion side who will be equally as desperate to get more points on the board.