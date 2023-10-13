Highlights Football finance expert Kieran Maguire questions the legitimacy of William Storey's bid to buy Reading FC, highlighting previous failed attempts to purchase other clubs and a lack of evidence of significant funds.

Maguire raises concerns about Storey's ability to pass the Owners and Directors test of the EFL and questions where he will obtain the necessary funds for the takeover.

Storey's track record suggests that he enjoys initial publicity but lacks the ideas or funds to follow through, making him unfit to run a football club. The hope is that this agreement doesn't discourage other potential bidders from stepping in with a more legitimate offer.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has highlighted two key issues involving the takeover situation developing at Reading.

It was reported earlier this week that businessman William Storey agreed terms with the Royals’ owner Dai Yongge to buy the club for £50 million.

Yongge has overseen a chaotic reign in charge of the Berkshire outfit, with the club being hit with multiple points deduction penalties for falling foul of the EFL’s financial rules.

This included a six points deduction last season that ultimately led to the team’s relegation to League One.

This has led to fans protesting his ownership, urging Yongge to sell as soon as possible to help the club regain its financial footing.

What are the issues with William Storey?

However, Maguire is sceptical that Storey will be an improvement for supporters, with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the legitimacy of his finances.

The finance expert has highlighted two key issues with his current bid, having previously failed in attempts to purchase the likes of Sunderland and Coventry City in the past.

"He was linked with a takeover of Sunderland but that fell through, and he was then linked with the takeover of Coventry City but that fell through for unspecified reasons,” said Maguire, via The Reading Chronicle.

“It could be that he failed the Owners and Directors test for all I know.

"Certainly, looking at all the companies he has been associated with, there is no evidence of him possessing significant funds.

“Far be it for me to call him a delusional fantasist, but that is what he is.

"He may have agreed a deal with Dai Yongge but there are two issues, where is he going to get the money from and is he going to pass the owners and directors test of the EFL?

"I know people are quite critical of the EFL, but I know of quite a few people you wouldn’t want near a football club who they have proven to be undesirables and not managed to acquire the club, ironically including another person who was involved in an

energy drinks company trying to take over Morecambe about six months ago.

“They are doing their best and operating within the parameters of their own constitution, but the EFL of 2023 is a far more robust organisation than the one of 2018 or 2019.

“There is a new team in town, and they take their role seriously, as we’ve seen at Reading with all the points deductions.”

Reading FC's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

Reading are currently 22nd in the League One table, having been deducted four points already this season.

Would William Storey solve Reading’s current ownership issue?

While Reading supporters will feel that anyone should be better than Yongge, Storey proves that this isn’t necessarily true.

This feels like a stunt that is essentially wasting everyone’s time, as he is not fit to be running a football club.

Storey’s track record shows that he loves the initial publicity of getting his name out there, but lacks either the ideas or the funds to follow through on his promises.

The best hope is that this agreement doesn’t put off any other potential bidders for the club, so someone is there to swoop in with a more legitimate offer when this one inevitably collapses.