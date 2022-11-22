Reading FC fan pundit reveals whether they should seek fresh contract agreement with ex-England international

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Reading FC fan pundit Johnny Hunt is keen to see striker Andy Carroll extend his stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium beyond January, making this recommendation ahead of the winter window.

The 33-year-old has endured a mixed spell in Berkshire so far, failing to be effective enough in some games but also enjoying some high moments with two goals to his name in 11 league appearances.

Linking up with the Royals in September, the former England international has managed to remain fit throughout his second spell so far after enjoying an injury-free campaign last term as well.

In bad news for those who are desperate to see him remain in Berkshire though, his contract expires in mid-January and it’s currently unclear whether he will put pen to paper on fresh terms to extend his stay until the end of the season.

Manager Paul Ince has admitted he wants to keep hold of the experienced forward – but believes it will be up to the player and his agent to decide whether he stays or goes elsewhere.

FLW’s Reading FC fan pundit Hunt is another man who is keen to see Carroll tied down for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

He said: “He does what he does. I think we didn’t play particularly well with him starting in the team recently.

“I think they get in their heads (the team) that there’s a big, tall centre-forward so we just lump the ball up to him and he’s actually a different type of player to that sometimes.

“When he’s come on as an impact sub like he did on Saturday (against Hull), players don’t want to play against a guy like that when they’re tired, he set up the winning goal.

“Shane Long the other week against Bristol City, same thing, he’s that kind of player and it suits him.

“I hope he would stay but if he gets better offers then he’ll go elsewhere or maybe there will be an opportunity if someone leaves – there may be money there for him to stay if that’s what’s needed.

“One thing we’ve actually got are many striker options which is great. You’ve got four decent players available which gives us the ability to change a game and change the starting lineup, so let’s hope he stays.”

The Verdict:

Technically, Carroll is still an excellent player and that’s why it would be useful to have him with the ball at his feet more despite the aerial presence he offers, something that paid dividends against Hull with his late header playing a key part in the winner.

As Hunt points out, he gives the Royals a different option going forward and it may be important for Ince’s side to have four strikers at their disposal, not just to cover for injuries but to allow tactical tweaks to be made.

That will allow the Berkshire outfit to retain their unpredictability and in the end, that could be the difference between relegation and remaining afloat in the second tier beyond this term.

Carroll may not be the messiah – but he’s certainly a useful asset to have when on top form and can be a game-changer – so he’s certainly someone worth keeping if they can negotiate an extension that ensures they remain in the EFL’s restrictions.

Already using up their five loan spots, having a free agent like Carroll is ideal and the Royals will be hoping that he doesn’t become the subject of interest from elsewhere.