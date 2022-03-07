Reading FC fan pundit chooses which player he thinks the Royals could cash in on this summer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading currently find themselves in the Sky Bet Championship relegation battle – in no large part thanks to a six point deduction handed to them by the EFL.

The deduction was handed to the Royals for breaching the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules, so with that in mind, the summer window could be a good time for Reading to offload some players and ease some of their financial burden.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt who he thought/would like to see the Royals potentially cash in on this summer.

“I think the one player that probably will go for a fee is Lucas Joao.” Johnny told FLW.

“I think he’s back fit now and scoring goals.

“We’re obviously losing John Swift on a free – he’ll go to probably a lower Premier League side as well.

“But I’d rather keep Yakou Méïté over Joao, I guess, if we had to sell one.

“Ideally we wouldn’t have to sell one but things are pretty desperate at the minute, so that would be my option.”

As Reading look to ease their financial problems this summer, Lucas Joao could certainly be one they look to offload.

The Portuguese striker has six goals in 13 appearances for Reading this campaign but has missed a signficant chunk of the season through injury.

Last season, when Joao was able to stay fit, he bagged 19 times in 39 appearances as Reading finished just outside the top six.

With that sort of goal record in the Championship – clubs are bound to be willing to pay a decent fee for Lucas Joao in the summer.