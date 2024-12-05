This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading boss Ruben Selles is set to join Hull City to replace Tim Walter as their head coach, in what is yet another cruel blow to supporters of the Royals.

The Tigers have made a final decision in their search for a new head coach, with the two clubs understood to be sorting out a compensation package ahead of Selles' visa being amended and the deal being finalised.

Selles has been in charge at the Select Car Leasing Stadium since June 2023, and he guided the club to a 17th place finish in League One last season amid many struggles.

Points deductions, transfer embargoes and redundancies of staff members are just some of the off-field issues that the Spaniard has been forced to deal with during his time in Berkshire, as Reading have continuously swum against the tide under the ownership of Dai Yongge.

Remarkably, the 41-year-old currently has his team inside the League One play-off places, and while the performances on the pitch have provided something for the supporters to enjoy during the 2024/25 season so far, his outstanding work has now resulted in him being headhunted by Hull.

Reading FC: Neil Warnock wish outlined but internal appointment expected

We asked our Reading fan pundit, Johnny Hunt, who he thinks the Royals should target to replace Selles now that he is poised to take the top job at Hull.

And whilst Noel Hunt is the expected choice to step up from his under-21's head coach role, a big wish for Neil Warnock to come and continue the good work that Selles has done is thought to be the perfect choice.

"I am absolutely gutted that he is going," Johnny told FLW.

"The only shining lights we had were the playing staff and him, and now that is gone. Obviously, the players are still there, but how long for?

"Let's be honest, who would want to come and manage Reading? With the state that the club is in, there is no assurance over contracts or even how long the club is going to be around for.

"It's just hard to put into words, I am absolutely gutted.

"Give it to Neil Warnock, come and save us!

"But seriously, I think the only option I can see happening is probably that Noel Hunt will step up, or someone else within the club. It obviously depends on whether the coaching staff are going with Selles as well.

"It is just a sad state of affairs. Whoever takes on the job is taking on a poisoned chalice."

If Reading do go down the route of appointing a coach who is already working within the club, then Noel Hunt is likely to be a leading candidate.

Noel Hunt's stats for Reading as a player (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 162 39 25

When Paul Ince was sacked by Reading towards the end of the 2022/23 season, Hunt was named as interim manager, and while he was unable to win any of the five games that he took charge of in the Championship, he did manage to earn three draws, including two against promotion-chasers Luton Town and Burnley.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the aftermath of Selles' departure, but Reading supporters will hope that whatever happens, their players can continue to perform well in the face of adversity and that the club can find new owners as soon as possible.

However, if Warnock does want to return to frontline management once more (he is currently a non-executive director at non-league Torquay United), then there may not be a better candidate for the job.