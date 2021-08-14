Reading FC fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Royals transfer deals from over the years

Reading fans have probably forgotten what the word ‘transfer’ means considering the lack of incomings at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the last 12 months.

Although the Royals have seen six of their senior players leave over the summer, including two of their most treasured assets in Michael Olise and Omar Richards, the EFL are yet to give the Royals the freedom to get any deals over the line and patience is now starting to wear thin in Berkshire.

However, things have started to heat up in the last few days with Louie Sibley, Alen Halilovic and James Garner all being linked with moves to the club.

Whether any of the trio will arrive at the Championship club in the next few weeks remains to be seen, but it’s clear they need reinforcements.

To distract you from the present situation, we’re taking you on a journey to the past and asking you 22 questions about the club’s previous transfer deals, both incomings and outgoings.

When you’re done, let us know how many you get on Twitter by tagging our account @FootballLeagueW!

1 of 22 Crystal Palace triggered Michael Olise's release clause this summer. How much did they pay to bring him to Selhurst Park? £7m £8m £9m £10m