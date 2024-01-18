Highlights Sam Smith may leave Reading before the transfer deadline as he is attracting interest from other League One clubs.

Financial issues at Reading make it possible for Smith to be sold, despite the club's desire to keep him.

Reading is facing a challenging January as they try to stay in the league and navigate potential transfers amidst ongoing ownership troubles.

Reading’s Sam Smith is a transfer target for other League One clubs, and there is a possibility he could move on before the deadline.

Sam Smith attracting transfer interest

The striker only joined the Royals in the summer, signing on a free transfer after two impressive years in the third tier with Cambridge United in League One.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Bindon LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

And, his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium has gone reasonably well, with Smith having scored six goals in 15 appearances for Ruben Selles’ side as they battle to stay in the division.

With the Royals battling to stay up, Selles would not want to lose the player, but the financial situation the club finds themselves in means they may have to consider offers.

Therefore, a sale can’t be ruled out, and TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has confirmed that there is a chance Smith departs in January.

“Sam Smith could become the latest player to leave troubled Reading. Lots of interest from rival League One clubs.”

Reading’s financial issues leave them vulnerable

The problems at Reading are well-documented, with Dai Yongge having mismanaged the club over the past few years to leave them in a terrible position.

The fans are desperate for a change in ownership, as they continue to take action, the most recent example being when they forced the weekend clash against Port Vale to be abandoned.

Related Reading FC share takeover update amid off-field uncertainty Reading FC have confirmed that owner Dai Yongge is looking to sell the club as quickly as possible.

However, in the short-term, the board clearly need cash, with Yongge having already sanctioned the sale of Tom Holmes to Luton, although he has been loaned back.

There was always a fear that more could follow, as there has been talk that Nelson Abbey could secure a transfer away.

So, it’s inevitable that other clubs will be keen on members of the Royals squad, and Smith is someone who has pedigree in League One.

Reading face tough January

We always knew that this was going to be a hard month for Reading, but this update is just another reminder of what Selles is up against as he tries to keep the team in the league.

Of course, the bigger picture is about the future of the club, so it’s more important that a takeover happens. In the meantime, Selles is going to have to do what he can with the players at his disposal, and he will be aware that decisions will be made above his head.

In regard to a takeover, there was some positive news as the club revealed that Yongge is looking to sell the club as soon as possible, but the supporters won’t be getting excited until a deal actually happens.

Genevra Associates were in talks to buy the club last month, but it fell through late on, amid reports that Yongge had moved the goalposts late on.