Reading FC eyeing up transfer deal for Swansea City man

Experienced Swansea City centre-back Ryan Bennett is a transfer target for Championship rivals Reading this summer, according to Wales Online.

However, there could already be a road block preventing the deal as Bennett would have to take a big wage cut to join the Royals, who are under a transfer embargo imposed by the EFL and can only sign loan players and free agents.

The 32-year-old joined the Swans in October 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and in his first season at the club he played 28 times in the league, despite nursing niggling injuries throughout the campaign.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Reading FC players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Michael Olise Birmingham City Manchester City Crystal Palace Chelsea

Having been a regular though in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign under head coach Russell Martin, Bennett was used sparingly following the conclusion of the January transfer window, with his final appearance coming in March against Fulham.

Martin confirmed in April that Bennett was not in the club’s plans going forward and with one year remaining on his contract, it appears that a compromise would have to be met if Reading were able to thrash out a deal for the battle-hardened defender.

The Verdict

Martin has made it very clear how he likes his back three to play – they need to be comfortable on the ball and that is why both Harry Darling and Nathan Wood have been signed already this summer.

Bennett’s future was already decided before the end of this past season, so it’s no surprise to see some potential movement going on, but Reading will need some help from Swansea to get a deal done.

The Royals had a leaky defence last season and some more experience is needed – especially if Michael Morrison departs.

That is where Bennett could slot in very nicely and if the club could get a deal sorted, then Paul Ince has someone reliable to look to in his back-line.