Reading FC eye transfer move for 22-year-old after previous Leeds United interest

Championship side Reading are interested in a potential loan deal for CSKA Moscow striker Adolfo Gaich between now and the end of the window, according to the Reading Chronicle.

The 22-year-old, who scored two goals in 15 Italian top division appearances for then-Serie A club Benevento Calcio in the second half of the last season, may already find his time at the Russian club is already up after just over a year after failing to find the net for them in 13 league showings.

And after going out on loan to Italy in January, Reading are interested in taking him on another temporary spell away from his current club and are thought to have been tracking the Argentinian for several weeks ahead of a potential move.

However, the Royals are currently operating under an embargo which has limited the amount of transfer business they have been able to complete during the summer.

But the EFL could be prepared to sanction a loan move if a sensible wage agreement can be struck between the two sides, with the Championship side being unable to pursue this deal up until this point due to their current transfer restrictions.

A report from TuttoMercatoWeb earlier this month revealed Premier League outfit Leeds United had submitted a loan offer to CSKA Moscow for the 22-year-old, although a move to Marcelo Bielsa’s side is yet to materialise.

But after being left out of the Russian Premier League side’s first-team squad for their 2021/22 campaign, he still looks set to head for the exit door this summer.

The Verdict:

Standing at 6’3, he could be the man to replace Lucas Joao who could potentially be absent until January, in what is a major blow for the Royals who saw him fire the club to within touching distance of a top-six spot last term.

He would also offer something different to George Puscas, who is currently suffering from a loss of form and could benefit from competition in the attacking department to raise his performance levels.

It could even be argued the Royals required a striker even before Joao’s injury, with former outcasts Sam Baldock and Marc McNulty leaving the Select Car Leasing Stadium this summer and youngster Nahum Melvin-Lambert going out on loan.

He may not possess the greatest goalscoring record, but with a new manager, a new location and a fresh set of teammates, Gaich could thrive in the Championship with his stature and a point to prove.

Whether Veljko Paunovic’s men can get this deal over the line remains to be seen, but he would be a much-needed addition with the absence of Lucas Joao and the goals likely to dry up at some point unless they bring more attacking reinforcements in.