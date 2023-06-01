With Reading FC's relegation to League One confirmed, it looks a busy summer ahead for the club.

First and foremost, the Royals must appoint a new boss and the man that they hope can lead them back to the Championship.

Then, the club will have to go about restructuring their squad, bringing suitable players in, and letting unsuitable players depart.

It sounds as though progress is being made on both fronts, though.

Football Insider have suggested that the Royals are close to appointing Chris Wilder, and now, they have been linked with a potential transfer.

Reading are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Chris Wilder as their new boss.

Latest Reading FC transfer news

Indeed, as per a separate Football Insider report, Reading are lining up a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter.

Football Insider claim that the 24-year-old is set to see his contract at Stamford Bridge expire shortly, which would make him available on a free transfer.

Baxter has spent two seasons on loan with Hull City in the Championship, but they have turned down the opportunity to make his stay permanent, meaning Reading are now acting fast to snap him up.

Who is Nathan Baxter?

As mentioned above, Nathan Baxter is a goalkeeper that currently plays for Premier League side Chelsea.

Baxter came through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge, appearing for the club's under 18's and 23's, but never the senior side.

Instead, Baxter's development has come out on loan.

Despite being just 24, Baxter has had loan spells with Solihull Moors, Woking, Yeovil Town, Ross County, Accrington Stanley and Hull City.

As touched up on, Baxter has spent the last two seasons on loan at Hull, but made just 12 Championship appearances for the Tigers in 2022/23, heading back to Chelsea informally at the end of 2022 nursing an ankle injury.

How long has Nathan Baxter got left on his Chelsea contract?

It is unclear just how long Baxter has left, although the above report claims he is set to be released this summer.

The Chelsea official website states the last deal the shot-stopper signed was back in 2018, which lasts until 'at least 2023'.

This suggests Chelsea may have some option to extend his stay further, but it seems unlikely they would activate such an option if indeed it does exist.

Would Nathan Baxter be a good signing for Reading FC?

Given that Reading currently have just one goalkeeper - Dean Bouzanis - contracted next season at present, it would make sense for the club to look for a new keeper.

After relegation, funds are likely to be tight, so a free transfer for Baxter could prove shrewd business.

The 24-year-old is incredibly experienced for his age and with youth well on his side, has plenty of room for improvement.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Reading can get this one over the line.