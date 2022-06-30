Reading FC emerge as contenders in race for 22-year-old

Reading are interested in bringing in Jamie Shackleton from Leeds United this summer according to Football Insider.

Shackleton has fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road since the appointment of Jesse Marsch and looks set for a Championship loan move in 2022/23.

The 22-year-old has showcased his versatility for the Whites in recent years and was a valued squad member in Marcelo Bielsa’s time at the club.

The Royals have begun pre-season with a threadbare squad compared to the majority of clubs in the second tier, and therefore luring Shackleton to the Select Car Leasing Stadium would be an encouraging piece of business.

Shackleton has mainly played in central midfield or a right sided position in the infancy of his career, and would be a much-needed addition to a very modest contingent in the middle of the park as it stands.

Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota, John Swift, Alen Halilovic, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Danny Drinkwater are all yet to be replaced having left one way or another this summer, and one thing that Shackleton would likely receive if he did arrive in Berkshire, would be regular first team opportunities.

They may miss out on Shackleton to a club higher up the division, but it is a positive to see them linked with incomings.

The Verdict

The former England U20 international looked like a great prospect in the second tier with the Whites, but chances have been limited since promotion to the top-flight and Shackleton’s development appears to have stalled a touch.

Entering the final year of his contract at Elland Road, after a potential season-long loan this term, means that it will be crucial that the most suitable destination is selected for the 22-year-old.

Bielsa was able to bring more out of many players than was expected when he arrived at the club, this season is for Shackleton to prove that he was not one of them and that he has a future in the top-flight of English football.