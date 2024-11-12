Reading picked up a valuable point at Stevenage on Saturday afternoon, with Harvey Knibbs' equaliser allowing the visitors to take a point back to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Dan Kemp put the hosts 1-0 up at the Lamex Stadium, and after that, it could have been a very long afternoon for Ruben Selles' side.

But they were able to equalise in the 82nd minute, with Chem Campbell's perseverance and Knibbs' finish allowing the Royals to draw level.

Boro would have been frustrated not to have held on to the three points in the end, but the Berkshire side were full value for at least a point in the end, and could have won it late on through Campbell.

Considering the issues they have faced in numerous areas in recent weeks, Selles' men can be pleased with where they currently are, with the Berkshire club in ninth place at the time of writing.

Sam Smith is unavailable at this point, which is a blow, considering how prolific he has been for his team during the 2024/25 campaign thus far.

Sam Smith's 2024/25 campaign at Reading FC Appearances 12 Goals 5 Assists 0 As of November 12th, 2024 | All competitions

Ideally, they would have more depth at centre-back too, with youngsters Louie Holzman and Michael Stickland both starting in the EFL Trophy against Cheltenham Town last week.

And with Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan now unavailable, the wing area is a little bit of an issue, with the club not having a huge number of natural wide options available to them now.

Reading FC's 2024/25 full-back issues

The left-back department has been an issue for some time, with Jeriel Dorsett arguably one of the only viable options there since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Clinton Mola was also an option there last season, but he often played on the right and it took him a fair amount of time to get up to speed at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Matty Carson and Nesta Guinness-Walker, meanwhile, were magic going forward but unable to defend adequately. Dorsett has also spent a decent chunk of this season on the sidelines.

Carson, Guinness-Walker and Mola all departed after the expiration of their deals during the summer, so 16-year-old Andre Garcia has been forced to step up in this area.

He has stepped up well considering his age, but has struggled at times and that's no surprise considering his lack of experience.

At right-back, Michael Craig has started there regularly this season, with Andy Yiadom failing to play a single minute so far this season due to injury issues and Kelvin Abrefa also out injured.

Tivonge Rushesha can play at right-back, but Craig has been a preferred option. Ashqar Ahmed, however, started in the FA Cup against Fleetwood Town and in the EFL Trophy against Cheltenham Town, with the teenager emerging as another option.

Jeriel Dorsett and Ashqar Ahmed could create positive Ruben Selles dilemma

Garcia will improve with more game time at left-back and that's why Selles may be keen to give him as much game time as possible.

However, Dorsett made a real difference at the Lamex Stadium on Saturday, not just defensively, but also in the attacking third.

He may be a natural centre-back, but he hasn't been afraid to go forward and both overlap and underlap wingers during his time at left-back. The pressure he put on Alex Revell's side helped to change the game for the Royals.

And this is why he has to be the man to start at left-back ahead of Garcia. Selles is the man who has to make that call though - and it will be interesting to see whether Dorsett becomes a regular starter again.

Garcia could potentially be a good wing option to have - and that could be his new position if Dorsett returns to the first 11.

The right-hand side will also provide Selles with a dilemma, considering Ahmed's recent performances.

He performed well against Stevenage and was also impressive against Fleetwood and Cheltenham.

Some of his decision-making can be improved, but he timed his tackles well against the Robins last Tuesday and is great one-v-one against a winger.

Craig is currently the first-choice option at right-back and probably the lower-risk option, considering Ahmed is still very young, but the former could be very useful in midfield for away games.

That could open up a space for Ahmed to start, but whether Selles is willing to start the teenager regularly remains to be seen.

The full-back area is now providing the Royals' boss with some positive dilemmas.