Sky Sports commentator Don Goodman believes League One side Reading and prospective owner Rob Couhig could be a "match made in heaven".

The Royals' fanbase had been firmly against Couhig less than five months ago, when he attempted to purchase the club's training facility for Wycombe Wanderers, the side he owned at the time.

The Chairboys then reversed their decision to proceed with this purchase, but the conflict between fans and the American didn't stop there, with the latter criticising the Berkshire side's supporters for their decision to protest against this transaction.

However, the situation died down in the end, with the Royals announcing shortly after this saga that the club had entered a period of exclusivity with a potential buyer.

It's believed that Chiron Sports Group were the consortium that had entered into this exclusivity period, but they were unable to get a deal over the line on their own in the end.

However, Rob Couhig has seemingly joined the group, with Redwood Holdings 1 the company that may be used to purchase the football club.

Couhig could potentially be the face of the consortium now - and having had the experience of being an owner at Wycombe - the American could be a valuable figure to have at the Select Car Leasing Stadium following a very turbulent period for the Royals under Dai Yongge.

A takeover is yet to be sealed, but there are hopes that a sale is nearly done and this is much-needed, with the Berkshire side needing to have off-field stability and recruit some signings before the window closes.

Don Goodman on Rob Couhig's potential Reading FC takeover

Mr Dai's tenure at the SCL Stadium has been a very turbulent one.

After a period of major overspending, the Royals were hamstrung by transfer embargoes before experiencing cash flow issues, which has caused numerous points deductions in the past three years.

Reading FC's points deductions under Dai Yongge Time of deduction Number of points deducted November 2021 6 April 2023 6 August 2023 1 September 2023 3 February 2024 2 Total points deducted: 18 (Correct as of August 9th, 2024)

With this in mind, a period of stability is needed and with Couhig building a good reputation during his time at Wycombe, pundit Goodman believes the club and the ex-Chairboys' owner could be a match made in heaven.

Goodman told FLW (via Grosvenor Bet): "Rob Couhig has got a good track record and he's also looking to purchase a very, very good football club that has been grossly mismanaged by its current owners. Reading needs a bit of TLC.

"So the potential for whoever takes over at Reading is enormous. I think they'll be loved forever by the supporters.

"They've got a good manager in Ruben Selles. They've got some good young players. So it is a potential match made in heaven, isn't it really?"

Rob Couhig could be what Reading FC needs right now

Couhig probably won't spend too much, but the Royals don't need to overspend.

Right now, what they need above all else is stability, and the former Wycombe owner can provide that.

He could make some unpopular decisions - but his arrival will help to keep the club alive and that is the most important thing at the moment.

The club remains on life support until a takeover is sealed, so fans will want to see this potential sale happen as quickly as possible.

Couhig is someone who has previous experience of running a football club, has enjoyed success and communicates with fans. That's what Reading supporters will want.