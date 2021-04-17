Reading FC detail key Lucas Joao update

Reading FC have confirmed that Lucas Joao suffered a dislocated shoulder last night in the 1-1 draw with Cardiff City, although the striker has since been discharged from hospital.

It was another costly night for Veljko Paunovic in the race for the play-off places, as the Royals dropped points against Cardiff and failed to put pressure on Bournemouth and Barnsley ahead of their weekend fixtures.

However, more concerning was the well being of Joao, who was forced from the field shortly before the hour with a nasty looking shoulder injury.

It’s now been revealed by Reading’s official media accounts that Joao dislocated his shoulder against the Bluebirds, but was released from hospital and now begins his road to recovery.

The club have not stated the severity of the injury.

Lucas was discharged from hospital last night after being treated for a dislocated shoulder suffered in our 1-1 draw with Cardiff. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Lucas! Get back soon.👌 pic.twitter.com/dyKMG38WQx — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) April 17, 2021

Kieffer Moore struck late to fire Cardiff into the lead last night, with Yakou Meite responding deep into stoppage time at the end of the second-half.

Despite stealing a late point, Reading are now four points adrift of the play-off picture, despite playing a game more than both Bournemouth and Barnsley.

The play-off race is out of Paunovic’s hands with just four games remaining.

22 facts about Reading FC’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 The first crest to appear on one of Reading’s shirts was in the year 1953 – True or false? True False

The Verdict

Joao has been Reading’s talisman this season, scoring 19 goals and registering seven assists.

Without him, they would be nowhere near the play-off picture in the Championship, and it’s very hard to see them getting into the top-six if he’s facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines now.

That’s the disappointing reality for the Royals, who have lost a lot of ground in the race for the play-offs.

Thoughts? Let us know!