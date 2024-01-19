Struggling League One outfit Reading FC have already lost Tom Holmes on a permanent basis to Luton Town this week, and now they are set to be dealt a further blow.

The Hatters, who have loaned Holmes back to the Royals for the remainder of the season, tried to also bring England youth international Nelson Abbey to Kenilworth Road too.

However, local reporter James Earnshaw claimed that the 20-year-old was not interested in the move to the Premier League side, but interest from other clubs still had to be fended off for the centre-back.

Reading FC defender set for Olympiacos switch

It looks as though Reading are going to be powerless to stop Abbey from moving on though, as according to The Guardian's Will Unwin, the young defender has now agreed to move on from the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

And it is Olympiacos of Greece who are on the verge of agreeing a deal for his services, per Unwin, and with his contract at Reading expiring this summer, it is likely that it will be a minimal fee that Ruben Selles' side receive - and the Spaniard is likely not going to see any of that thanks to the club's off-field issues involving owner Dai Yongge.

Abbey made his debut over three years ago, but he only made his first league appearance in 2022-23 for Reading, but Selles has handed him a regular starting berth in League One this season and he has even captained the club when Andy Yiadom has not been available.

Nelson Abbey's Reading FC League One Stats 2023-24 Appearances 22 Average Minutes Per Game 86 Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches Per Game 71.4 Clean Sheets 2 Tackles Per Game 1.0 Interceptions Per Game 1.2 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.2 Clearances Per Game 4.1 Accurate Passes Per Game 45.7 Stats Correct As Of January 19, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Reports indicated however that Reading accepted offers for Holmes and Abbey from Luton behind the back of Selles and director of football Mark Bowen, who apparently had little to no knowledge of the goings on and that the pair could leave.

It now seems as though Abbey is set to spread his wings and develop himself overseas, and he will be heading to a club in Olympiacos who are still in European competition in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season.

Abbey to Olympiacos could pave the way for Nottingham Forest move

Abbey still has a lot of development to do, but he could go over to Greece and make a real impact in a top flight division, which also gives him the chance to play in Europe.

Because of his contract situation, Olympiacos can sign him on a pre-contract agreement for very little money, or they can make a deal with the Royals for this transfer window, which isn't likely to be a significant amount either.

But this could be a potential loophole to send Abbey to Nottingham Forest, with Evangelos Marinakis of course owning both clubs.

Therefore, it wouldn't be a shock to see Abbey rock up at the City Ground in a year's time or further down the line, especially if he makes an immediate impact in Piraeus.