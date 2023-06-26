Reading FC are heading into the 2023/24 season in turbulent fashion, as the club have many situations that still need to be resolved.

The significant issue comes with the football club’s owner Dai Yongge, who has just been charged for breaching the EFL regulations with the club, something that has resulted in the fans demanding the owner to sell the club.

This is ongoing, while the club are looking for a new permanent manager to replace Paul Ince.

It seems the Royals have found their man, with it being reported by The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath that Ruben Selles is close to be appointed. It will be a big task ahead as the club find themselves trying to get out of League One.

The ask could be made that little harder before he’s stepped through the door, with defender Tom McIntyre attracting interest from two Championship clubs and one from Scotland, according to Sunday Mirror Editor Darren Witcoop.

Who is Tom McIntyre?

McIntyre is a graduate of the Reading FC academy, coming from the club’s under-18s to the under-21s in 2017.

Before moving into the first team in 2019, and in the four years since, he has played 105 times for the Berkshire club.

The 24-year-old, who can operate at centre-back as well as left-back, has scored six times for the Royals, with his last goal for the club coming in October’s 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

McIntyre was crucial for Reading in the 2022/23 season, starting 35 of the 38 games he played in the Championship.

His performances for the club don’t seem to have gone unnoticed, and with the club being relegated to League One, it seems interest is gathering.

When does Tom McIntyre’s contract expire at Reading FC?

The Scottish defender signed his last contract with the club in June 2021, and it was a three-year deal, which means McIntyre has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

It is unclear who is interested in the 24-year-old, as Witcoop states that is two unnamed Championship clubs who are interested in McIntyre as well as an unnamed Scottish side.

He also adds that no bid has been placed for the defender as of yet, but if he were to leave the club he would be expected to cost a million or two.

Football Transfers currently value the defender at €1.9 million, which is around £1.6 million and seemingly a fair price for someone who has a year left on his contract.