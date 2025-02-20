Rotherham United’s latest test in their disappointing League One campaign came against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium – and the game ended in a loss for Steve Evans' side.

But how the game was decided was not without controversy.

Two disallowed goals and two penalties shrouded the game with subjectivity with referee Thomas Parsons at the centre of the action for the three decisive decisions, which swayed proceedings in favour of the home side.

Steve Evans’ position at Rotherham is in jeopardy

Reports from Alan Nixon suggest that Rotherham board members are deliberating Evans' position and his Millers team form as the underwhelming season continues. At the time of writing, Rotherham are 15 points off the play-off places - not good enough for a team that many predicted would be part of the automatic promotion push at the start of the season. They are now nine points off the relegation places, a very mid-table display in which the club is looking down rather than up.

A summer window involving the signings of 14 new players, including marquee additions of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Liam Kelly, and 2023/2024 title-winners Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett was predicted to propel Rotherham back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Evans has yet to strum a consistent tune out of the talented squad he has at his disposal. Inconsistent performances, persistent formation changes and a lack of real identity have cost Rotherham. Points are not only being dropped due to the performances on the pitch, but the passion and patience of supporters is being tested, with numbers consistently dwindling for the once proud fanbase.

These factors are contributing to the fog surrounding Evans and his position as Rotherham manager. An underachieving season in every sense has resulted in the Rotherham hierarchy looking elsewhere.

Paul Warne is now said to be on the radar of Rotherham's hierarchy - a move that would send him back to the place where he started his managerial career and exceeded many expectations set upon him; the fog surrounding Evans’ future has grown more ominous.

With this lingering around the Scotsman, a win against Reading was crucial to putting Rotherham’s season back on track – and to give him some breathing space in the process. This win was stalled due to some contentious decisions.

The controversy surrounding Reading vs Rotherham

Rotherham started the game at the Select Car Leasing Stadium poorly and their efforts were justified by going a goal behind to Harvey Knibbs’ tap-in after Dillon Phillips parried into his path. On first thought, this goal was a poor defensive error from Rotherham’s side, not closing the space and allowing Knibbs to drift in to score a rebounded effort after Phillips had got down well to save.

However, on second glance, Jayden Wareham’s initial effort should have been ruled out for offside as he appeared to have strayed following the deflection into his path – the first of a dubious afternoon of decisions for Evans to contend with.

Rotherham began to find their feet a little after this and, nearing half-time, the Millers worked the ball out to Joe Powell on the left flank, who swept a delivery which found Jordan Hugill at the back post and Rotherham found themselves level.

But not for long, Hugill’s challenge on Tyler Bindon was judged to be cynical as a tug - something for Evans to complain about, as the challenge looked soft. But, in this case, the referee was spot on in his decision as the tug was enough to off-put the defender.

The Millers started the second half as they had ended the first and found themselves level after Louie Sibley’s goal-bound shot was fired into the arms of the onrushing Wareham and Sam Nombe’s tucked away penalty gave the Millers some encouragement.

As the pressure mounted for the visitors, so did the chances.

Powell’s in-swinging delivery found its way into the back of the net, but again, the Millers’ celebrations were cut short due to the offside flag being shown.

A much more controversial decision, as it appeared, Amadou Mbengue had put the ball into his own net through an intentional action. This renders the onrushing, potentially offside, Nombe back onside and therefore allowing the goal to stand.

In this instance, the already infuriated Evans could consider himself further frustrated.

This frustration would grow into fury as, in the last minute of stoppage time, Zak Jules appeared to pull back Knibbs in the box and, although soft again, the decision was given to be a penalty, which was tucked away by Man Of The Match Knibbs.

The game was fairly well-balanced and the stats (shown below in the table) suggest a draw could well have been a fair result - the frustration comes with the officials for Rotherham, though, given the game's big calls have all gone against them.

Reading FC 2-1 Rotherham United (Sofascore) Reading FC Statistics Rotherham 54% Possession 46% 3 Big chances 2 20 (8) Total shots (On target) 10 (4) 58 Final third entries 62 47% Duel success 53% 74% Tackle success 65% 1 Big saves 3

Evans’ opinion on the encounter

As the players and managers came back out for press duties, there was one character who was determined to speak his mind.

Via the Rotherham Advertiser, Evans vented his anger at referee Parsons, saying: "That's an atrocious performance from a referee who didn't look up with play, who didn't look as if he could get around the pitch. That's an opinion. I'm not questioning his honesty in making decisions, I'm just questioning his talent to be a referee at League One level."

The Rotherham manager felt as though this was not an isolated incident, as he further vented his frustration at recent proceedings, saying: "Birmingham away came down to a referee, Shrewsbury at home came down to a referee, Blackpool away came down to a referee, then today, comes down to a referee."

These were strong words from a man who is not afraid to speak his mind; whose comments may suggest he is a man under pressure and needs to see his team secure more of the points he thinks are deserved.

The future for this Rotherham United Squad

These flashpoints in a game can easily determine the outcome of a game. But that is football. Sometimes it will go in your favour, but a lot of the time it will feel like the exact opposite.

In this case, Evans' feeling is that he has the whole season going against him. From referees, to injuries, to consistency, there is something not quite flowing about Rotherham.

The whole season will determine Evans’ time at the club and now, it is not a surprise the board may be looking elsewhere.

However, the feeling of injustice will be ripe among the squad. In particular, they will be sitting rather deeply with the man in charge, who will be hoping his fortunes change sooner rather than later.