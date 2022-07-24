Reading FC dealt injury scare as Championship season looms

Reading Football Club have been handed a potential injury blow to deal with less than one week to go until the Championship campaign kicks off.

The Royals were undergoing their final pre-season preparations ahead of the new campaign when they hosted Brighton at the Select Car Leasing Stadium yesterday.

The match ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Royals, but there was a far worse outcome from the match than the result.

That was star forward Lucas Joao limping off injured with a potential knee injury.

The 28-year-old was on from the bench in the second half, before going off before planned with a knock.

Speaking on the injury, Royals boss Paul Ince was unsure how serious the injury was, via BerkshireLive: “It’s another thing, that’s why we need strength in depth.”

“He was only down to play 35 minutes but he got a little tackle and is on the medical bench. We don’t know what it is so we’ll have to see.

“But it just shows you, we can’t afford to lose players, just before the season because then we’re back to square one.”

As per BerkshireLive, Joao was seen walking freely at full-time, albeit with an ice pack strapped to his knee.

Reading kick off their 22/23 campaign with an away trip to Blackpool next weekend.

The Verdict

Reading will be hoping this one is just a knock and nothing too serious for Lucas Joao.

Given the financial circumstances the club are operating under this summer, losing a key figure like Joao ahead of the new campaign would be a significant blow.

If Joao were to be out, it is likely that the goals burden will fall on the likes of George Puscas and Shane Long as the season gets underway.

After missing a decent chunk of last season through injury, Lucas Joao will be hoping he is back fit for the club’s opener against Blackpool.