Highlights Reading FC faces ongoing takeover developments with Chinese owner Dai Yongge, who has led to instability and points deductions.

A new consortium, fronted by ex-QPR player Marc Bircham, has submitted a £35-40m bid to acquire the club.

Despite previous failed bids, Reading FC is in talks with multiple parties for a potential takeover in the near future.

A fresh update involving Reading FC's takeover has emerged as a US-Saudi-based consortium fronted by ex-QPR man Marc Bircham have reportedly lodged a "£30m+" bid.

The League One side have faced numerous seasons of instability with Chinese businessman Dai Yongge at the helm at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Numerous cases of points deductions in both the Championship and third tier have made the last two campaigns in particular far from unstable, with the first of those contributing to a first stint in League One since 2002.

Manager Ruben Selles then had to contend with a further six points being deducted from the Royals' tally last season, before eventually finishing nine points clear of the relegation zone.

League One table - 2023/24 Position Club P GD Pts 15th Bristol Rovers 46 -16 57 16th Charlton Athletic 46 -1 53 17th Reading 46 -2 53 18th Cambridge United 46 -22 48 19th Shrewsbury Town 46 -32 48

However, days after the club revealed that a North American group, who had reached a period of exclusivity in March, had not reached an agreement at this moment in time, fresh hope has since been forged in a report by the Reading Chronicle.

£30m+ bid launched to acquire Reading FC

That's because the publication understand that days after the aforementioned group, said to be known as Chiron, continued their own bid to takeover the club, another consortium have formally submitted a bid to Dai Yongge.

This bid was said to be lodged on Friday, and with it being in the region of £30-£35m, is the largest financial package currently on offer to take over the club.

The consortium is also believed to be fronted by former Queens Park Rangers and Canada midfielder Marc Bircham, who has attended numerous games across the 2023/24 season, and has held a "long-term interest" in the Berkshire side.

Bircham made over 200 appearances for Millwall, the R's and Yeovil Town between 1996 and 2009, before venturing into management.

The report concludes by stating that the club are continuing dialogue with multiple parties.

Although there is potentially a long way to go in this developing saga at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, the fact that such a hefty bid has been put in place may ease the concerns of the long-suffering Royals fans, who have known nothing but decline in the seven years that they were a penalty shootout away from the Premier League.

Despite the obvious animosity fueled by those supporters towards Yongge for his management of the club, which resulted in numerous pitch invasions across last season, since March, the 56-year-old has made it his clear intention to sell the club and its "associated assets."

Even though the aforementioned Chiron group have seen their exclusivity expire, Mr Dai is said to still hold those intentions, which supporters will hope can be resolved as soon as possible.

Reading FC need a stable 2024/25 season

Selles was able to galvanise a young squad in the latter stages of the season - losing just five of the club's final 17 third tier games - form the Portuguese will be hoping to take forward into next season.

However, the truth of the matter is that whilst this latest update is a positive step, it remains to be seen when Yonge's exit from the club will take place, having been stuck in such a predicament for a lengthy period of time.

All concerned for the club will be hoping this can be resolved prior to the opening day of the season on August 10th, as there is a feeling that the club could face further sanctions next campaign if Yonge is still in the boardroom.