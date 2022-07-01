Reading FC considering transfer move for Southampton player

Reading had a poor season last year as they finished the campaign sat just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Therefore, the Royals are keen to add to their squad ahead of the 2022/23 season in the hope that they will be able to compete further up the league and avoid the risk of relegation again.

However, with the club currently under restrictions with their transfers, they have to be targeting free agents and loan deals this summer.

Former Reading player Shane Long is now out of contract with Southampton following the expiration of his contract yesterday and although the Saints initially said talks over the 35-year-old’s future were ongoing, there seems to have been no movement on this.

Reading’s head of football operations Mark Bowen has confirmed his side’s interest in the now free agent as he told Berkshire Live: “Shane Long – I worked with him at Southampton and I’ve worked with Andre Gray as well.

“They are players we have looked at and continue to look at. It’s in that complicated process – are they most suitable for us as players first and foremost, are they suitable financially and it might come down to one or two players but they are players we are looking at the moment.”

Shane Long spent six years with Reading between 2005 and 2011, scoring 54 goals in all competitions.

The Verdict:

This would be a great signing for Reading if they could get this done this summer especially on a free transfer.

As it stands, it doesn’t look as though the forward has a future at Southampton but he will no doubt be eager to carry on playing and is a player with proven talent.

He’s already got a link to the Royals which could play a part in getting him back to the club too.

There could be a worry over wage demands as Reading would obviously be offering less than he is currently on with the Saints. However, if they could get this signing done it would be a massive boost for next season.