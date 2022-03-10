Reading FC confirm signing of 31-year-old

Reading FC have added experienced goalkeeper Orjan Nyland to their ranks for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The 31-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a contract which will see him compete with Luke Southwood for a place in-between the sticks at the Royals, and his debut could come as soon as this Saturday’s trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

Interim Reading boss Paul Ince confirmed on Wednesday that the club were looking in to acquiring a new stopper because of an injury suffered recently by Arsenal loanee Karl Hein, who is set to miss the rest of the season after damaging thumb ligaments in a home accident.

Nyland possesses a wealth of experience and has been capped 33 times for the Norwegian national team, and has previously featured for the likes of Molde, Ingolstadt and Aston Villa.

Having made seven Premier League appearances for Villa during the 2019-20 season, Nyland ended up being a back-up at the Midlands club before occupying the same role at Norwich City and then Bournemouth earlier this season, but he will be looking to get some regular minutes in the final two months of the Championship season.

The Verdict

Even though Nyland has played just four competitive matches in club football since the start of the 2020-21 season, it doesn’t exactly matter when you’re a goalkeeper as you can just slot straight in.

Karl Hein arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium to provide competition for Luke Southwood, who had started to make mistakes and was perhaps lacking in confidence.

With Hein suffering an injury, Southwood perhaps needs that competition element to bring him back to his best and to show the early season form that earned him a call-up to the Northern Ireland squad.

Nyland could help with that and he’s also someone that Southwood could learn from – but it will be interesting to see who gets the nod to start against Forest on Saturday afternoon.