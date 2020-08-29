Reading FC confirm managerial appointment ahead of 2020/21 season

Reading FC have announced that Veljko Paunović has been appointed as the club’s new manager ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Paunović’s most recent job was with MLS side Chicago Fire, where he helped guide them to the play-offs in 2017, before parting ways with the club in November 2019.

He takes over from Mark Bowen in charge of Reading, after the Welshman had taken Reading to a 14th-place finish in the Championship last season.

Bowen was even in the dugout for Reading’s friendly against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday afternoon, before the players flew out to Portugal to meet Paunović.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, owner Dai Yongge labeled Paunović as an ‘exceptional candidate’, and felt as though he was the right manager to take the club forward in the future.

“This has been a process and this appointment has been made only after long, careful consideration. After meeting with him, we found Veljko to be an exceptional candidate who impressed us immediately.

“I am sure he is the right man for Reading Football Club. I’m delighted he has agreed to sign as our new manager.”

Reading take on Derby County in their first match of the 2020/21 season, and they’ll be hoping to start this year’s campaign with a positive result against the Rams.

The Verdict:

I’m not too sure about this.

Mark Bowen hasn’t exactly done much wrong with Reading, and he did well to take them to a 14th-place finish in the Championship last season.

But for one reason or another, owner Dai Yongge clearly wants to have Paunović in charge of the club ahead of this year’s campaign.

You get the impression that Paunović will have money to spend before the transfer window closes as well, especially with Reading recently confirming that they have signed Ovie Ejaria on a permanent deal.

It’ll be an interesting few months ahead at the Madejski Stadium, that’s for sure.