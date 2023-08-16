Highlights Reading Football Club has been deducted one point, with an additional three points suspended, for failing to pay player wages on time.

The deduction will be applied to the club's 2023-24 total immediately, leaving them on two points from their first three games.

The club has accepted the punishment and expressed a commitment to ensuring timely payment of player wages in the future, while also seeking stable external investment. Fans will continue to push for a change in ownership.

Reading have confirmed they have been deducted one point, with a further three points suspended, after the club failed to pay the players wages on time and in full.

Reading hit with points deduction from the EFL

It’s no secret that the Royals have had serious financial issues over the past 18 months or so, with the club now in the third tier, which was primarily because they were hit with a points deduction last season that contributed hugely to their relegation.

Their ongoing problems have also seen the club operate under a transfer embargo, whilst they knew a further punishment was on the way after failing to pay the players wages on time and in full previously.

And, in a fresh update, the club confirmed the EFL have hit the club with a one-point deduction, which will be increased by three points if further issues arise in the future.

What did Reading say about the punishment?

The club issued an update to the fans on their official site this afternoon, which outlined what had gone on, as they revealed that the point will be taken from Ruben Selles’ side immediately, meaning they stand on two points from their first three games.

“Reading Football Club can confirm that as a result of admitting three charges in relation to breaches of Regulation 64.7 of the EFL Regulations (relating to three instances of late payment of player wages), we have been penalised with the deduction of one point which will be applied to our 2023-24 total with immediate effect.

“We have also been sanctioned with a suspended penalty of three points which will only be applied should the club fail to pay players' wages on time on any further occasion between now and 30 June 2024, or should our owner Mr Dai fail to deposit an amount equating to 125% of the club's monthly wage bill into a designated account as he has been directed by the Disciplinary Commission. Mr Dai has also been fined £10,000 for causing the club to breach the EFL Regulations.

“Our dialogue with the EFL and the Independent Disciplinary Commission has been open throughout the process and, in accepting that the repeated late payment of wages is wholly unacceptable, we believe the punishment is just. The wage bill has been satisfied in full and on time for the last three months and, as recently communicated to supporters, our owner will continue to seek and secure reliable sources of stable external investment which will ensure cashflow complications do not arise and result in any further breaches of EFL Regulations.”

What next for Reading?

This is obviously far from ideal for the Royals, and particularly Selles, who has been up against it since he was named as the new boss, although he will have known what he walked into.

Some may think one point isn’t much, but the impact of a deduction was felt by Reading last season, and even if it is only one, we will see next May how costly it can be.

The one positive thing is that it’s out the way now. With Wigan having been hit with a points deduction for a similar offence, admittedly over a longer period, Reading knew what was coming.

The update offers assurances that this won’t happen again, but ultimately the fans will continue to push for a change in ownership, and you can understand why.

For Selles and the players, the only focus can be on football, and they will look to build on the win over Cheltenham last night when they host Stevenage this weekend.